Truck Driver In Woodlands Jams Brakes After Car Suddenly Cuts Into Lane, Cargo Falls Off

Load Falls Off Truck In Woodlands After Driver Applies Brakes Suddenly

Drivers need to tightly secure their heavy cargo when transporting it to other locations — failing to do so not only endangers themselves but other motorists too.

This was recently the case in Woodlands when heavy cargo fell off a truck after the driver abruptly jammed on the brakes to avoid colliding with a car that had cut into its lanes.

Netizens have since criticised the lorry driver for failing to secure the cargo, as well as the car driver for changing lanes in a reckless manner.

Truck driver jams brakes after car cuts into lane in Woodlands

Posting to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, a netizen said the incident occurred on Tuesday (11 Oct) along Woodlands Avenue 12.

A truck carrying significant cargo was travelling down the road when a car from the next lane cut in front of it.

As a result, the truck driver had to jam on its brakes causing the heavy vehicle to come to an abrupt halt. The rope securing the cargo then snapped, causing various bulky items to topple onto the road.

The truck was clearly unable to move as well, tilted to one side from the affected weight.

Netizens urge motorists to be careful

The video has since gone viral with many netizens expressing their shock over the incident.

A few users pointed out how fortunate it was that there were no cyclists or workers on the side of the road.

If there were any road users or pedestrians next to the truck, they could’ve been severely injured by the falling cargo.

Other netizens called the car driver out, claiming he was reckless while changing lanes.

Typically, large vehicles usually travel at a distance away from the next one. This gives them the time and distance needed to brake safely in the event of an emergency.

However, there were also users who pointed out that the lorry driver had not secured their cargo properly.

The cargo appears to be attached to the vehicle by a single rope, which could’ve easily snapped at any moment.

All in all, netizens agreed that this was an easily avoidable incident if both motorists had exercised just a little more caution.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.