Truck driver in Taiwan crushed to death by vehicle after forgetting to engage handbrake

A 55-year-old truck driver in Taiwan died after being crushed by his own vehicle at a parking lot in Kaohsiung’s Cijin district at around 10am on 14 Aug.

Surveillance footage shows the driver, surnamed Liu, working behind the truck when it began rolling backward.

By the time he noticed, the vehicle had already trapped him against a metal fence, crushing his upper body.

Truck driver forgot to engage handbrake

Police said Mr Liu had exited the truck without engaging the handbrake, causing the accident.

Witnesses immediately attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before emergency services arrived.

The Kaohsiung Harbor Fire Brigade transported Liu to Kaohsiung Municipal Siaogang Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 1.45pm due to severe injuries.

A medical examination showed bruising on his right chest and a suspected closed fracture of his right ribs.

Victim’s family offered compensation & support

The incident was reported to the Port Authority’s Labour Inspection Office, and a forensic autopsy was conducted at the request of the prosecutor.

According to the Kaohsiung City Labour Affairs Bureau, the employer violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act and may face fines ranging from NT$30,000 (S$1,260) to NT$300,000 (S$12,600).

A specialist has been appointed to assist Mr Liu’s family with compensation and related support.

