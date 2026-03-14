Pickup truck in Thailand runs red light, miraculously avoids running over 2 kids crossing road

Pickup truck narrowly avoids two kids at crosswalk after it ran red light

Dashcam footage from Thailand showed a pickup truck running a red light and nearly smashing into two kids crossing the road.

The clip, which has since gone viral, caused outrage online with many demanding the driver’s licence to be permanently revoked.

The incident also raised concerns as to how drivers in Thailand treat traffic signals.

According to Thairath, the near accident occurred in Lat Krabang district in Bangkok.

Truck runs red light

Based on the clip’s timestamp, the incident took place at around 12.49pm on 8 March.

On the rightmost lane, the dashcam vehicle begins to slow down as it approaches a crosswalk with a traffic light.

After noticing multiple vehicles stop for the light, two boys on opposite sides of the road hop on their bicycles to cross the road. Less than a second after they do so, a white pickup truck suddenly appears on camera at high speed.

The vehicle blazed through the small gap between the two boys, narrowly missing both of them, who came to a complete halt to avoid the speeding truck.

Despite nearly causing an accident, the truck did not slow down or stop. Instead, the driver continued motoring away at a similar speed.

After a brief moment to collect themselves, the two boys quickly make their way across the road.

Outrage online at driver behaviour

The uploader of the original clip was in disbelief at the truck driver’s behaviour.

“They said that no matter how visible you make these crossings, even with the addition of traffic lights and painted crosswalks, these drivers without an inkling of conscience will still be blind to them,” the in-video caption read.

When the clip was shared on X, it racked up over a million views, with netizens outraged at what they saw.

One commenter called for the driver’s car and licence to be seized permanently.

“Red lights are meant for stops, not for showing you how dumb you are,” said another.

It is unclear whether police are investigating or whether the truck driver will face consequences for the incident.

Also read: Driver runs red light at Upper Changi Road North, crashes headfirst into SBS bus



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Featured image adapted from @puenpangmemeaw on TikTok.