Truck tyre comes off moving vehicle & rolls across three lanes on PIE, narrowly misses cars

Featured Latest News Singapore

An unregistered "vehicle" on the road?

By - 22 Mar 2026, 6:04 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Tyre rolls off truck on PIE, crosses expressway until it hits road divider

A truck tyre joined several cars on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), recklessly “lane-changing” across the entire road before ending up at the divider.

The tyre, which seemed to have come off a moving vehicle, almost struck two cars during its brief “drive”.

Truck tyre nearly hits BMW

In a video by Instagram page @sgfollowsall, a large truck could be seen driving on the PIE, near the exit to Balestier Road.

The description claimed that the incident occurred several days ago.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

One of the truck’s left rear wheels dislodged from the vehicle, and ended up being left behind by the unaware driver.

“The world is so big,” the text jokingly read from the perspective of the tyre, “let me go take a look around”.

truck tyre pie

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

The large tyre veered to the right across the PIE, with another car sounding the horn to warn others.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

It missed a green vehicle before entering the rightmost lane directly in front of a black BMW, which did not seem to slow down.

truck tyre pie

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

Fortunately, no collision occurred. The tyre subsequently struck the road divider barrier.

truck tyre pie

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

The constant friction on the barrier slowed it down, and it was soon overtaken by the camcar.

truck tyre pie

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

Netizens joke that tyre kindly moved itself off the road

Many netizens were surprised at the BMW driver seemingly ignoring the tyre in front of their car.

Source: Instagram

Another user joked that the tyre was “very kind” to move off the road by itself.

Source: Instagram

While the visual of a loose tyre rolling down the road is quite funny, it can cause serious damage at such high speeds.

Source: KTLA 5 on YouTube

Also read: Loose tyre smashes into motorcycle & sends rider flying in middle of road in M’sia

Loose tyre smashes into motorcycle & sends rider flying in middle of road in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author