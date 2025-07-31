Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal after reported dinner date

Katy Perry dines with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in Montreal, he attends her concert days later

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted at American pop star Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal on Wednesday (30 July), just two days after they were seen having dinner together at a local restaurant.

Their dinner date sparked a flurry of online speculation about the nature of their relationship.

According to The Daily Mail, Trudeau attended the concert with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, and appeared “absolutely captivated and even smitten” during the performance.

On Monday (28 July), Trudeau and Perry were seen enjoying a private dinner at Montreal’s fine-dining restaurant, Le Violon.

The pair dined for about two hours, according to Samantha Jin, a communications consultant for the restaurant.

Ms Jin noted that staff and other diners gave them space and that there were “no visual signs of PDA or anything”. She also described the vibe between the two as “a little more chill”.

Before leaving, both guests reportedly visited the kitchen to personally thank the restaurant team.

TMZ Footage shows lively conversation

A video clip from TMZ shows Perry and Trudeau engaged in what appeared to be an animated conversation across the table.

The report also mentioned that they shared several dishes and cocktails, with bodyguards keeping watch through mirrored glass at the bar.

While the nature of the dinner remains unclear, neither Perry’s nor Trudeau’s representatives have responded to media inquiries regarding the event as of Tuesday (29 July) afternoon.

Before the dinner, Perry and Trudeau were seen taking a walk with Perry’s dog for 1.5 hours at Mount Royal Park.

Both have recently ended long-term relationships

The dinner comes after both high-profile figures announced significant changes in their personal lives.

Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, he also announced he would step down after nearly a decade as Canada’s prime minister.

Perry also recently ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom after nine years together.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement on 3 July, revealing they had been “shifting their relationship” to focus on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Though no longer romantically involved, their representatives emphasised that their “shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Perry on tour, Trudeau staying out of the spotlight

Perry is currently on the Canadian leg of her tour, with performances lined up in Ottawa, Quebec City, and Toronto in the coming week.

As for Trudeau, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight after announcing his resignation earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time a Trudeau has made headlines for celebrity relationships.

His father, the late Pierre Trudeau, also made news for his relationships with celebrities such as Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall before marrying at 51.

Also read: ‘No Labubus’: Katy Perry knocks away blind box held by fan during concert in Australia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pop Base on X, @katyperry on X, and TMZ.