True Singapore Ghost Stories Book 26 Now Available At Major Bookstores

In the years before social media took over our lives, youths would huddle around a copy of the famous True Singapore Ghost Stories series, giving themselves a good scare.

Back then, a new installment would be available so quickly that we would be scrambling to catch up.

But now, after a 3-year hiatus, the latest one has finally been released.

Russell Lee announces launch of latest book

Avid collectors would know that the last True Singapore Ghost Stories book, Book 25, was released several years ago, with no new ones out since.

A check on bookstore Kinokuniya’s page indicates that Book 25 was published 3 years ago, in 2017.

After a rather long wait, author Russell Lee announced on Facebook on Thursday (24 Dec) that the next book is finally out.

The news caught so many people by surprise that his post went viral, garnering over 2,500 shares at the time of writing.

Promises to be the best book so far

Sharing the front and back cover which preserves the series’ signature look, Mr Lee claims that this is “the best book in the series so far”.

Special stories featured in the highlights include:

The Silat Princess

Chinese Hell

Heavenly Anthems

Love Is In The Air

Water Spirits Of Tanjong Rhu

Of course, there’s no local horror story without the classic pontianak, and Coney Island even makes its way into the copy.

True Singapore Ghost Stories available at major bookstores

For fans who are eager to get their hands on Book 26, Mr Lee has confirmed that they’re already available at major bookstores islandwide.

You can plan a trip to your nearest Popular, Kinokuniya or Times bookstore to grab a copy.

Since the publisher mentioned back in Sep that prices have stayed at $9.90 since the first launch in 1989, we expect that this applies to Book 26 too.

There’s thus no need to whip out your debit or credit card, if you have a $10 dollar note in your wallet. Just hand the cash over at the cashier and go.

Hope series will continue for years to come

Not many books have found a place in Singaporeans’ hearts like the True Singapore Ghost Stories, which is why we’re happy to see the series still surviving.

Bookworms and reluctant readers alike enjoy the series, so we hope it’ll continue to thrive.

Here’s looking forward to the next book soon.

