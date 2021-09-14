MustShareMail: Authorities Don’t Seem To Take Action On OneService App Reports

I reported via the OneService app regarding Chinese masseurs in my office building not wearing masks in August.

One month later, on 4 Sep, I saw them around, still no masks on.

It makes me wonder if the authorities really bothered to take action, or do they even read our complaints?

Previously my neighbours & I reported via the OneService app about mama shop owners not wearing masks and we didn’t observe any action taken then, either.

It wasn’t until we made a report to the Neighbourhood Police Post and police went to talk to them, that most of the owners started wearing masks.

My question is, can we trust the OneService app for safe distancing reports?

Leong

MustShareMail is a platform for our readers’ opinions to be heard. If you want to discuss current affairs, politics, or even the best sitting position when having chicken rice, this is your spotlight.

Have an opinion to share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.