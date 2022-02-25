TTSH Officer Acts Harshly Towards Elderly Couple Alighting At Hospital

Hospitals are medical institutions where the sick and frail often visit. As such, staff working there are somewhat expected to practice certain levels of patience and flexibility when discharging their duties.

However, a security officer in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) was recently filmed being rude and hostile to an elderly couple who were alighting at the entrance.

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok with many netizens expressing their dismay at the security officer’s harsh attitude towards the elderly couple.

After being alerted to the clip, TTSH issued a statement saying they’ve removed the officer from his duties. The hospital is currently investigating the case together with AETOS.

Security officer rushed the elderly couple rudely

On Thursday (24 Feb), TikToker @bendyeo87 uploaded a clip of an AETOS security officer treating an elderly couple rudely and with a hostile attitude.

The TikTok footage shows a lorry parked at a section of TTSH’s entrance, demarcated with a zigzag yellow line. 2 men were also seen moving an elderly man out of the vehicle onto a wheelchair.

An elderly lady followed close behind to help as well.

As he observed what was going on, the security officer suddenly clapped his hands — presumably to ask the couple to move off quickly.

Officer raised his voice at the elderly couple

As it was raining, the elderly couple seemingly had difficulties walking on the slippery floor and had to move slowly.

However, the security officer continued gesturing towards them, even shouting at them for parking their vehicle in the area.

The elderly lady started apologising to the officer, saying “sorry ah” multiple times.

She also tried justifying matters by highlighting her age,

I said sorry okay, auntie’s old

But the officer continued raising his voice and asked her not to park their vehicle in the area.

TTSH immediately removed security officer from his duties

On Friday (25 Feb), TTSH issued a statement on Facebook saying that the security officer had been “immediately removed” from his duties at the hospital.

The hospital highlighted the severity of the security officer’s rude behaviour and reiterated that they value mutual respect, safety, and the well-being of everyone.

Similarly, security management company AETOS released a statement on their Facebook condemning the officer’s action and said it will take “stern action” against him.

Handle duties professionally

It’s upsetting to witness the security officer’s harsh attitude towards the elderly couple.

Kudos to TTSH and AETOS for taking swift actions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

