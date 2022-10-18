S’pore Tutor Punches Student’s Arm & Knocks Her Head, Faces Up To 6 Years’ Jail

Singapore Tutor Punches Student’s Arm For Answering Questions Incorrectly

All teachers, whether on a full-time or part-time basis, are entrusted by parents to guide their children who are lagging behind in their studies.

While it can get frustrating at times, patience is something that all tutors should practice in their line of work.

However, one part-time tutor couldn’t keep his emotions in check when he lashed out at an eight-year-old girl during two of their private lessons.

The tutor allegedly physically assaulted the victim when she failed to answer his questions correctly.

Singapore tutor punches student’s arm, flicks forearm & grabs her head

According to The Straits Times (ST), Teo Thian Hoe faces up to six years in jail for assaulting a pupil on two separate occasions in March this year.

In the first incident, the part-time mathematics tutor, 57, lost his temper when the victim answered his questions incorrectly.

Instead of fixing her mistakes, Mr Teo flicked her left forearm thrice with his fingers and punched her left arm twice while scolding her.

He even grabbed her head and pushed it downwards.

Father notices tutor’s abuse through CCTV camera

The girl later told her father about the tutor’s actions, saying that he would punch her whenever she did not do her work properly.

Thinking that she was just being dramatic, her father did not think much of her complaints.

However, he made it a point to observe her next lesson through the CCTV camera.

During their next lesson four days later, Mr Teo lost his temper again.

In addition to flicking and punching the girl’s arm like before, Mr Teo knocked her head with his knuckles, slapped her right hand, and grabbed her neck and pushed her head downwards.

Her father heard the tutor raising his voice and checked the CCTV camera, catching Mr Teo in the act.

After confronting the tutor, the girl’s father asked Mr Teo to leave and called the police.

Possible jail term of 6 years & S$10,000 fine

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ernest Goh sought a short jail term for Mr Teo, stressing that the victim was vulnerable and that the tutor was physically much bigger than her.

Mr Teo, who was not represented in court, pleaded guilty to one assault charge on Monday (17 Oct).

Another similar charge will be taken into consideration during sentencing on 2 Nov.

Saying that the case has “troubled” him a lot, Mr Teo stated that he plans to stop teaching.

For assaulting someone below the age of 14, Mr Teo may face up to six years in jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

