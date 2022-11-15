Man In S’pore Buys S$138 TV On Lazada, Receives Package Of Tissues Instead

Man Orders 32-Inch TV From Online Shopping Platform & Receives Tissue Paper

While some online shopping purchases can come in pretty handy, others may turn out to be a nightmare.

Such was the case for a man in Singapore, who bought a 32-inch television from Lazada. Apparently his first time making an online purchase, he accidentally ordered from a fraudulent seller.

Lazada has since refunded him and disabled the seller. They have also urged customers to be cautious.

Man purchases 32-inch TV from Lazada

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Shen said he purchased a S$138 32-inch TV set from Lazada as his own had broken down.

It was his first online purchase via the popular shopping platform. About four days later, he received a notification that the delivery had been made.

When Mr Shen returned home, however, no TV was in sight. Instead, a pink package full of tissue paper – reportedly weighing less than 400g – was waiting for him.

The seller had apparently marketed their product with the Xiaomi logo, the same brand as Mr Shen’s previous TV. A closer look then revealed the name of the listing on Lazada as “xiao-miss”.

He contacted Lazada’s customer service for a refund but noted that there were several steps to the procedure.

For instance, the seller would have to agree to accept the item, following which the platform itself would evaluate if a refund was possible, and then process it.

“Each step [takes]… three to five working days,” he said. “It could take up to two months to get a refund.”

Lazada refunds customer & disables seller

Mr Shen eventually went on Lazada to request a refund but realised the seller had already disappeared.

He then approached local police for help and was allegedly told to wait for Lazada to confirm the refund. He would only be able to file a police report if he didn’t receive it.

Fortunately, Lazada refunded him on 14 Nov. In light of his ordeal, Mr Shen told Shin Min Daily News that he hoped the platform would be able to better regulate their sellers.

He also urges the public to exercise caution when shopping online.

Responding to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, a spokesperson confirmed the refund and said they have investigated the matter.

They have a seven-day and 15-day free return policy for non-LazMall and LazMall sellers respectively. The refund method will depend on the customer’s payment method.

The platform has also disabled the seller.

Lazada has stated that its in-built system can detect fraudulent sellers. However, customers are encouraged to check other patrons’ feedback, the price, and the product itself when making a purchase.

For extra assurance, they should order goods directly through LazMall’s brands and authorised dealers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gizmologi, for illustration purposes only and Shin Min Daily News.