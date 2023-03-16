M’sian Channel TV3 Censors Oscars Presenters’ Outfits During Michelle Yeoh’s Win, Draws Flak Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Channel TV3 Censors Oscars Presenters Jessica Chastain’s & Halle Berry’s Bodies

Every year, celebrities dress to the nines for the Oscars, showing up in gorgeous dresses or spectacular suits.

However, Malaysian television channel TV3 seemed to think that certain actresses were showing too much skin at this year’s ceremony.

During the presentation of the Best Actress award, which Michelle Yeoh won, Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry had their bodies blurred out on screen.

Netizens found this to be extremely unnecessary, with many also confused by the channel’s decision to censor the presenters’ bodies.

TV3 censors Oscars presenters’ bodies

Like many other media outlets all over the world, TV3 aired a report on Yeoh’s historic win at the Oscars.

However, the attention shifted from her victory to the way in which TV3 chose to cover the news.

In the news bulletin, Chastain and Berry, who presented the award, had their bodies censored from their necks down.

In a close-up shot taken from the waist up, their cleavages in particular were blurred out as well.

Netizens confused by channel’s censorship

The censorship immediately drew flak online.

Netizens were quick to make a Reddit post regarding the situation. Many of them pointed out that censoring the presenters’ outfits made them look “even more inappropriate” than they actually were.

Furthermore, another user highlighted that the actresses’ gowns were merely like that for the sake of fashion.

After all, such designs are commonly seen at formal Hollywood events.

Thus, netizens felt that the censorship was highly unnecessary.

Not the first time TV3 censored images they found inappropriate

A Twitter user also highlighted that TV3 tends to censor bodies they deem overly exposed — even if the body belongs to a man.

To prove his point, he shared a video of a show that was broadcast on TV3 in Johor Bahru.

The clip shows a topless man on the screen. However, the channel pixelated his body to censor his chest.

It appears as though nobody is spared from the channel’s rigorous censorship practices.

Featured image adapted from Buletin TV3 on Facebook and Rich Polk/Variety for Getty Images via E! News.

