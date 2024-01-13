Car Makes U-Turn At Zebra Crossing In Hougang, Netizen Lodges Police Report

Car Makes U-Turn At Zebra Crossing On Hougang Street 61, Pedestrian Turns & Stares

Those who drive will sometimes find that they’ve gone the wrong way and need to turn back. This may be complicated by there being no place to make a U-turn nearby.

However, that doesn’t mean you can make a U-turn just anywhere — especially not at a zebra crossing.

Shockingly, a car was seen making a U-turn at a zebra crossing in Hougang.

A netizen said he made a police report on the matter.

Incident took place on 12 Jan

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook via a video posted on Saturday (13 Jan) by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV.

It was recorded at Hougang Street 61 on Friday (12 Jan), according to the caption.

In the clip, the camcar was seen approaching a silver Honda that had stopped at a zebra crossing along the road.

As the road was clear, one might even be tempted to laud the driver for following the rules and stopping at the zebra crossing for a female pedestrian to cross rather than zooming past like some drivers do.

Car makes U-turn at zebra crossing, forcing pedestrian to avoid it

It turns out that the driver’s intentions weren’t as noble as initially thought — they were in fact seemingly waiting for the pedestrian to cross before flouting the rules.

After the pedestrian had crossed, the Honda proceeded to make a U-turn using the gap in the divider for the zebra crossing.

That meant that another pedestrian who was about to cross had to pause and avoid the car or be knocked down.

Understandably flummoxed by the car’s actions, the female pedestrian turns and stares at the car, possibly in annoyance, as it drives off.

Netizen react with disdain for driver

Netizens who viewed the video, which received 90 shares in 13 hours, reacted with disdain for the driver.

Some called for the driver to lose their licence since they’re obviously not allowed to make a U-turn at a zebra crossing.

It was also pointed out that the silver car was, perhaps aptly, driving in a Silver Zone — a stretch of road with enhanced road safety features that cater to elderly pedestrians.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Hougang Street 61 was designated as a Silver Zone in 2020.

That means motorists there are required to slow down and pay extra attention to their surroundings, including being mindful of pedestrians.

Netizen makes police report over U-turn at zebra crossing

One netizen was outraged enough at the Honda driver’s actions that he made a police report.

Although he wasn’t involved in the incident, he made the report as a concerned citizen, he said.

He took action as he felt that the driver blatantly flouted the rules thinking that nobody would take the trouble to report them for it, he explained.

Criticising people who “lack the courage” to make a report, he added that those who keep doing nothing are part of the problem.

Also read: Alfa Romeo Driver Makes Late U-Turn At Bedok Junction, Scolds Motorist In His Way

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.