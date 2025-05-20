2 vehicles plunge into loading bay at Ubi car park due to confusing layout, management installs bollards

Design flaws and & poor signage blamed for Ubi car park mishaps

A misleading design and unclear signage at StarHub Green on Ubi Avenue 1 have been blamed for at least two separate incidents where vehicles nose-dived into a lower loading bay.

One of the mishaps occurred last Friday (9 May) in the building’s multi-storey car park.

Footage shared on the ‘Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road’ Facebook page on 13 May shows a blue car lodged nose-down in the loading bay, believed to have driven straight off the edge after mistaking it for a slope.

This was apparently not the first time such an accident had happened.

In the comments of the same post, a photo surfaced showing a silver Mercedes in a nearly identical position.

Both vehicles had fallen into the same bay under similar circumstances.

Optical illusion causes drivers to misjudge exit

According to Shin Min Daily News, the car park’s layout creates the illusion of a gentle ramp leading to a lower parking level.

In reality, it’s a sharp vertical drop into a loading and unloading bay that connects directly to the road.

The confusing layout, combined with poor signage and dim lighting, has drawn criticism online.

Even frequent visitors to the building noted that the layout is confusing and difficult to navigate safely.

Bollards installed in Ubi car park after incidents

The incident site is located near a designated smoking area, where building employees often gather during breaks.

Fortunately, no one was injured in either case.

In response to the incidents, the building management installed three bollards at the edge of the drop-off point to prevent further accidents.

A staff member at the ground floor food court told Shin Min Daily News that management only arranged for the bollards to be added after the accidents, hoping to prevent similar occurrences in future.

Others working or dining in the area agreed that the car park had long been problematic.

One regular visitor described it as poorly lit and lacking in clear signage, but added: “Thankfully, the bollards are up now. I believe they’ll help.”

