‘Don’t worry, be happy, eat up’: Burglar in UK hangs clothes out & cooks meal for victim

UK burglar hangs clothes out & prepares meal for homeowner

On 16 July, a woman in the United Kingdom (UK) returned home from work to find that her belongings had been tampered with.

Items had been moved in the garden and her recycling bin had also been emptied. She also found a note that said: “Don’t worry, be happy, eat up and scratch.”

As it turns out, her house had been broken into in a most unusual way.

The burglar, 36-year-old Damian Wojnilowicz, was sentenced to jail for 22 months on Thursday (3 Oct) for his burglary in Monmouthshire, reported BBC.

Burglar does chores for homeowner

In court, it was revealed that Damian refilled the woman’s bird feeders and rearranged her plant pots.

A pair of shoes inside her house were taken out of their packaging and discarded in the bin.

According to Prosecutor Alice Sykes, Damian even cooked a meal using food from the woman’s cupboard.

He also removed items from a shopping bag and placed them in the fridge.

New kitchen utensils were set out, while some old ones were thrown away.

He mopped the floor, changed the toothbrush heads, and stored an empty wine bottle in a rack.

Additionally, she found a bottle of red wine left next to a glass and a bottle opener, and a bowl of sweets on the living room table.

Victim was scared to stay in her home

Following the incident, she spoke to her neighbour, who reported seeing someone hanging out laundry.

She expressed her feelings of heightened anxiety in the aftermath of the crime.

“For two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before,” she said.

The woman stayed with her friend because she was too frightened to stay alone in her home.

Wojnilowicz was arrested following a second case of burglary on 29 July.

He was homeless at the time of his crimes and experiencing personal difficulties, said his lawyer Tabitha Walker.

Expressing his apologies to the victims, Wojnilowicz pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

He had previously been convicted of common assault, public order offences, and failing to surrender.

Also read: Robber in M’sia arrested after breaking into house & falling asleep, tested positive for methamphetamine



Featured image adapted from Gaelle Marcel and Esperanza Doronila on Unsplash for illustration purposes only.