British man smashes check-in kiosks at Hong Kong airport, found to have possessed toxic substances

British man damages check-in machines at Hong Kong airport, gets arrested

A 35-year-old British man was arrested in the early hours of Monday (16 Feb) morning after allegedly vandalising multiple self-service check-in kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport.

The incident occurred at the departure hall of Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 1.

Man reportedly damaged 10 check-in kiosks

Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral online, shows a bald Caucasian man causing chaos by pushing over self-service check-in kiosks one by one.

He then grabs a metal post and smashes it against the machines.

A crowd of onlookers could only watch on as he continued causing a wreck at the airport.

It is unclear what caused the outburst.

The disturbance occurred at around 6am, along Aisle J.

The man reportedly damaged about 10 smart check-in kiosks, railings and nearby counters, according to Daily Mail.

He allegedly used his trolley to knock down railings before toppling the kiosks and damaging a glass panel.

Airport Authority Hong Kong staff and airport security personnel rushed to the scene and warned him to stop causing further damage.

Man was arrested and found to have possessed ‘Part 1’ poisons

Police arrested the man at the airport’s bus unloading area.

He was detained on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of “Part 1” poisons, The Standard reported.

Police found four Viagra pills in his backpack. In Hong Kong, it is illegal to possess this drug without a doctor’s prescription.

Offenders face a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and a HK$100,000 (S$16,210) fine.

He allegedly became unstable upon arriving at the aisle

Local media reported that the man arrived in Hong Kong in November 2025 and had planned to purchase a flight ticket to leave the city on the morning of 16 Feb.

The Hong Kong Free Press said he was emotionally unstable when he arrived at Aisle J before the incident unfolded.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Hammer-wielding man sets check-in desk on fire at Italy airport, passengers flee in panic



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kennryoutei on Threads.