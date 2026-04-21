Diner shocked by ultra-thin slices of pork at hotpot restaurant in Japan

Diner receives ultra-thin slices of pork at hotpot restaurant

It’s never pleasant to receive food from restaurants whose portions are smaller than what is advertised, and one diner experienced this to the extreme at a hotpot restaurant in Japan.

The woman was surprised when she was given ultra-thin slices of pork, which she dubbed “stealth pork”.

She shared her encounter in a post on X on Saturday (18 April), which has since gained 28.2 million views at the time of writing.

Ultra-thin pork slices appear translucent

In the photo shared by the Original Poster (OP), two plates can be seen, each with three slices of pork.

Notably, the meat slices were so thin that most parts of them were translucent.

“Shabu-yo, I laughed because the pork loin was the thinnest I’ve ever seen,” the OP wrote in her caption.

Shabu-yo is a popular all-you-can-eat hot pot chain in Japan.

Netizens impressed by ultra-thin slices

Netizens were equally amused by the ultra-thin slices of pork.

Many were impressed at how thin the restaurant staff were able to cut the meat, with some saying it was even thinner than prosciutto slices.

In response, the OP quipped that the ultra-thin slices allow diners to eat more slices than usual and brag about the number of plates they consumed.

Meanwhile, one user jokingly commented that the slices of meat appeared to have come from a “translucent pig”.

A netizen was also curious about what happened to the ultra-thin pork slices when dipped in boiling soup, to which the OP replied that the colour turned white, just like the usual meat slices.

Company apologises for ultra-thin slices of meat

On 20 April, a spokesperson for Skylark Holdings, Shabu-yo’s parent company, apologised for the incident, J-Cast reported.

“We have confirmed that at some stores, meat was being served in a condition that differed from the meat serving standards that we originally set,” they explained.

“We deeply apologise to our valued customers for providing a product of a quality that did not meet their expectations.”

Additionally, the spokesperson said they will improve quality control so that they can consistently deliver quality products to customers.

Also read: Tampines coffee shop criticised for thin slices of butter on toast, alleged mistake by new employee

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Featured image adapted from @MiamiaWaltz on X.