Customer Finds Uncooked Burger Patty From Punggol McDonald’s Outlet, Company Apologises For Incident

Punggol McDonald’s Outlet Serves Uncooked Burger Patty, Manager Offers Refund

McDonald’s is many Singaporeans’ go-to restaurant if they’re craving fast food. Even though its offerings aren’t exactly fine dining, we’d at least trust that they’re properly cooked.

A customer’s experience at a McDonald’s outlet near Punggol Plaza, however, was tainted by the sight of an uncooked burger patty.

The customer understandably felt disgusted by the sight and feared food poisoning.

After the customer complained, the outlet’s manager offered a full refund and promised to pay for any medical bills that might arise due to the burger.

McDonald’s has since apologised for the incident. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is currently investigating the case.

Woman served uncooked burger patty at McDonald’s

On Monday (4 Dec), a Facebook user posted about the repulsive experience which took place at a McDonald’s outlet near Punggol Plaza.

Recounting her experience, the OP said she bit into something “cold and mushy” after sinking into the burger that she had bought.

Opening the burger for a better look, the customer shockingly found the beef patty still clearly pink and uncooked.

Unlike something such as steak, uncooked ground beef can contain harmful bacteria, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The customer quickly lost her appetite, fearing she could get food poisoning.

She subsequently complained to the outlet’s manager, who offered a full refund and to pay for any medical bills the customer might incur from consuming the burger.

Customer reports incident to SFA

The customer further confirmed that they offered a replacement burger. However, she felt too revolted to eat and said she wouldn’t return to the outlet again.

After some discussion, she also proceeded to report the incident to SFA.

She hoped that it would create awareness to ensure “tighter standards” in the meals.

As for her health, she reported that nothing felt amiss. However, she claimed that food poisoning could take a day or two to hit, leaving her waiting anxiously.

She also worried that others may have eaten uncooked patties cooked in the same batch as hers.

In response to MS News‘ question, a McDonald’s spokesperson said they have reached out to the OP “to make good on the matter”.

They took the opportunity to apologise for the incident, adding that they’ve reinforced to all its restaurant teams the importance of adhering to operational and cooking procedures.

Meanwhile, SFA told 8world News that they’re currently investigating the incident.

In a similar incident, a diner was served undercooked chicken at Italian restaurant Prego in Bras Basah.

