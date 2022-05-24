Motorists Collide With Open Manhole Cover In Jurong, Authorities Urged To Take Action

Open Manhole Cover In Jurong Nearly Causes Accidents Twice

When travelling on roads and expressways, motorists usually do not have to worry much about bumpy roads and ugly potholes.

So imagine this driver’s shock when they travelled over an open manhole cover.

In the span of two days, two different motorists ran into the cover of the same open manhole in Jurong. Fortunately, this did not cause any collisions.

One of the motorists alerted traffic police to the scene, and they allegedly cordoned off the area.

Netizens have also urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take action.

Open manhole cover nearly causes motorist to crash

A netizen first highlighted the issue on 17 May by posting footage to SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

According to him, the incident occurred on 12 May at Jurong West Avenue 2.

OP believes that the manhole cover might have opened up after a waste disposal truck in front of him drove over it.

This apparently caused his vehicle to come to an abrupt halt as his wheel got stuck in it.

A second motorist then posted to SGRV on 24 May, stating that he experienced the same issue as well.

On 10 May, he drove over the improperly fixed manhole cover, skidding forward and nearly getting into a collision.

He then alerted traffic police to the scene, and they cordoned off the area to fix the cover.

However, it seems like history still repeated itself just two days later.

Netizens urge authorities to take action

The posts have since gained attention from fellow motorists on Facebook, with many urging LTA to fix the loose manhole cover as it could cause severe accidents.

Several netizens pointed out that if someone had ridden a bike over the cover, it would result in serious casualties.

Other users have also asked authorities to seal the manhole instead of simply fixing the cover. This would prevent more accidents from occurring in the future.

The manhole cover allegedly belongs to M1 for telecommunications purposes.

MS News has reached out to M1 for further clarification on the matter.

Hope the relevant parties can resolve matter quickly

Leaving such an issue unattended could result in dangerous consequences for motorists.

At the end of the day, the authorities have a duty to ensure that the road conditions are as safe as possible.

Hopefully, the relevant parties will be able to fix the situation to prevent more of such incidents from happening again in the future.

Featured images adapted from SGRV on YouTube and YouTube.