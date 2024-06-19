S’pore builds 1st underground service reservoir in Bidadari estate, frees up 1,500 sq m of land

Singapore builds first underground service reservoir in Bidadari estate

To increase water supply at the new Bidadari estate, national water agency PUB has built Singapore’s first underground service reservoir (USR) beneath Bidadari Park.

During peak hours when demand is high, the reservoir will channel water to homes through up to five centrally operated pumps.

In addition to improving the water supply, PUB also hopes to enhance water pressure in the estate’s pipeline network using the underground reservoir.

Underground reservoir eliminates the need to build new water pipelines

In a media release on Wednesday (19 June), PUB stated that the USR was piloted to manage the estate’s peak hour water demand.

The USR comprises a pumping station as well as two water tanks with a combined capacity equivalent to three Olympic-sized swimming pool.

PUB had initially proposed the USR as an innovative idea to integrate the facility with Bidadari’s infrastructure without constructing new water pipelines.

Smart technology used to operate reservoir

Typical service reservoirs store drinking water from PUB’s treatment plants before piping it to consumers.

However, the Bidadari USR is unique as it is built “in tandem” with the new estate to augment the network’s water pressure.

To maintain sufficient water supply for peak-hour use, the USR will be replenished with potable water from other high-ground service reservoirs during off-peak hours.

PUB states that the surface footprint of Bidadari USR is about 700 sq metres and only comprises the pumping station. This is about one-third the size of a typical service reservoir of a similar capacity.

By building the water tanks underground, PUB estimates that about 1,500 sq metres have been freed up.

