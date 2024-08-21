Man in Japan steals underwear from elementary school student so he can ‘concentrate on it’

23-year-old man in Japan steals underwear from elementary school student

Earlier this week, a man in Kumamoto, Japan was arrested on suspicion of stealing underwear from an elementary school student.

He had allegedly stolen the girl’s underwear on the morning of 5 July.

The garment was hanging out to dry in the family’s garden at the time of the offence.

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Okamoto Kota who is believed to be unemployed.

Underwear had been stolen from family prior to this

Prior to the July theft, two additional pairs of underwear had been stolen from the same home in May.

The family filed a police report for the incident.

To prevent further theft, the family had also installed CCTV cameras.

Little did they know that a few months later, these cameras would help them catch a culprit red-handed.

Admits to theft and says he wanted to look at the underwear at home

After his arrest, the man admitted to the theft to police.

He said that he wanted to take the underwear home and “concentrate on looking at it”, according to local media.

The man had also confessed to other incidents of theft. However, it is unclear if he had previously stolen underwear from the same house.

Police are still currently investigating the matter.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a man in Thailand confessed to stealing 10 pairs of underwear.

He admitted to police that he used it to pleasure himself, saying that his wife does not own his favourite type of underwear.

