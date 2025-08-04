‘Where to sleep & shower without a home?’: Unemployed S’porean turns to Reddit for help

Unemployed Singaporean seeks advice on where to sleep & shower without a home

With no job, no family support, and soon, possibly no roof over their head, a Singaporean has turned to the online community with a painful question:

Where to sleep [and] shower without a home in Singapore?

In a post shared to the r/askSingapore subreddit on 3 Aug, the Reddit user revealed that they are a Singaporean citizen under the age of 35.

For context, Singaporeans under 35 are not eligible to purchase public housing unless applying with a family unit.

“Private property is definitely out of reach. Unemployed and might not be able to afford rent soon. Family support non-existent,” the original poster (OP) wrote.

They ended their post with a plea for help: “Anyone has any experience as to where I can sleep [and] maintain basic hygiene without a permanent roof and without seeking help from agencies?”

Concerned netizens offer practical advice

The post struck a chord with many netizens, who responded with a mix of empathy and practical advice.

One commenter shared their experience of being homeless as a child, showering at public swimming pools and sleeping at Changi Airport.

Another suggested part-time work at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), noting that it provides daily pay and meals.

One Redditor recommended the Safe Sound Sleeping Places (S3P) programme, which helps individuals find temporary shelter in their area.

A social worker also stepped in, urging the OP to visit a Family Service Centre (FSC) as soon as possible for professional support and guidance.

Though homelessness in Singapore often remains hidden, cases like these reveal the gaps in housing eligibility and support systems.

Yet amid the uncertainty, the online community’s compassionate response offers a glimmer of hope that even in the toughest moments, strangers can still extend solidarity and support.

