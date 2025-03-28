MS Polls: 42% upset with redrawn GRCs & SMCs, 39% welcome the changes

MS Polls: Respondents divided over redrawn GRCs and SMCs

A recent poll conducted by Answers.sg has revealed mixed reactions to the redrawn Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

According to the survey, 42% of 458 respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the changes, while 39% welcomed the new electoral boundaries.

The remaining respondents were indifferent to the adjustments.

Redrawing electoral boundaries is always a contentious issue in Singapore. Some see it as necessary, while others question its fairness.

With GE2025 approaching, what do these changes really mean for voters?

Upset voters put forward claims of gerrymandering

Many of the 42% who disapprove believe the changes could disrupt their voting districts or impact political representation.

Online forums and social media platforms have been abuzz with such discussions.

On Reddit, users scoffed about new GRC names such as West Coast-Jurong West, while others called the shape of some GRCs “ridiculous”.

Netizens have also raised outright concerns about gerrymandering — where electoral maps are adjusted to favour a certain party.

In an earlier poll on Answers.sg, two-thirds of 1,259 respondents agree that there is gerrymandering in Singapore.

“It’s hard not to associate [new boundary changes] with gerrymandering, so it will be interesting to see how the opposition deals with it,” said Ignatius, 45, from the financial sector.

Speaking to MS News, Associate professor of Political Science at McMaster University, Netina Tan points out that “it is impossible to know if the electoral boundary changes are fair”.

“We have no access to the breakdown of population data and changes at the district level,” she added, also noting that it is “incredulous to have electoral boundary changes every four to five years”.

Ms Tan said:

Based on my past research and observations of the current arbitrary creation of SMCs (such as Queenstown, Jurong Central) and the mergers of GRCs (like Pasir Ris-Changi GRC), the changes look suspicious and are likely disadvantageous to the opposition parties.

In a paper she co-authored in 2018, Ms Tan asserts that one objective of gerrymandering is to weaken opposition support in elections by employing a strategy known as “stacking.”

“Stacking” involves merging areas with diverse demographic compositions into a single district, often resulting in irregularly shaped boundaries.

The goal is to combine a cluster of voters from one party with a larger group of voters supporting the ruling party.

No clear answer if gerrymandering exists in Singapore

However, some experts say that it is difficult to answer whether there is gerrymandering in Singapore.

Singapore Management University (SMU) Associate professor of law Eugene Tan previously told MS News that it is “too simplistic and convenient” to do so.

“This appears to be the first EBRC report where the committee indicated giving due consideration to significant on-the-way housing developments in the next few years in reviewing electoral boundaries,” Assoc Prof Tan told Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

“This is an appropriate approach as it is sensitive to ground developments and will reduce the need to significantly adjust boundaries in the subsequent election.”

Redrawn GRCs and SMCs may be a good thing

However, not everyone views the changes negatively. 39% of respondents welcomed the redrawn boundaries, believing they offer better representation.

Peter Tan (not his real name), 30, told MS News: “The changes provide a stronger sense of identity, as I didn’t feel that West Coast GRC previously represented my area.”

“However, with the expansion and the new name, the [West Coast-Jurong West] GRC now better reflects my area,” added Mr Tan, a private hire driver.

Meanwhile, some voters remained neutral, either because their constituency was not affected or that they believe the adjustments do not affect them.

Speaking to MS News, 40-year-old SY Wu said: “I’m quite indifferent as it doesn’t affect my GRC [Jalan Besar]. Also, the opposition in my area offers no competition to the incumbent, as they are barely doing anything on the ground.”

What exactly changed?

Further insights from the poll indicate that the new electoral boundaries have not significantly impacted the majority of the respondents.

Part two of the poll revealed that 60% of respondents experienced no changes to their GRC or SMC, with their voting districts remaining unchanged. Meanwhile, 24% acknowledged that the changes altered their constituency, potentially affecting their voting experience and choice of candidates.

Interestingly, 16% were unsure about constituency changes, highlighting a possible gap in public awareness of boundary revisions.

In total, the authorities introduced five GRCs and six SMCs, while removing four GRCs and five SMCs.

Ahead of this year’s general elections, six new SMCs have been created. They are:

Bukit Gombak — about 26,000 voters

Jalan Kayu — about 30,000 voters

Jurong Central — about 30,000 voters

Queenstown — about 29,000 voters

Sembawang West — about 24,000 voters

Tampines Changkat — about 24,000 voters

To ensure a balanced voter distribution, the committee restructured several GRCs ahead of GE2025, including Ang Mo Kio GRC, which has the highest number of electors.

They have divided the large constituency into a smaller Ang Mo Kio GRC and the newly formed Jalan Kayu SMC.

Similarly, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC has been split into Punggol GRC and Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

The government has also established a new West Coast-Jurong West GRC in the western part of Singapore, comprising estates in Jurong West and Taman Jurong.

What these changes mean for GE2025

With the new electoral boundaries, some voters may find themselves assigned to a new GRC or SMC.

This could lead to uncertainty about their representatives, polling stations, and electoral issues specific to their new constituency.

For political parties, the changes may lead to some strategic shifts.

Candidates may find themselves contesting in newly drawn districts, while others may face a reshaped voter base that could affect their electability.

“Candidates in SMCs and GRCs will require different campaign strategies (online and walk the ground), as in the past,” said Ms Tan.

She added that “voters are more likely to be persuaded by the personalities of candidates in SMCs than party identity in GRCs”.

In a brief statement, the Workers’ Party acknowledged the justifications for the redrawn boundaries, which included the population growth of certain electoral districts.

WP also pointed out that there were “significant changes to areas where WP has been working consistently for the last few years.”

Meanwhile, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said in a statement to MS News: “The whole process of redrawing electoral boundaries lacks transparency, done without open discussion among stakeholders. We have had to contend with this for the last few decades.”

On 23 March, Dr Chee Soon Juan also announced his candidacy for the newly formed Sembawang West SMC in the upcoming election.

With Bukit Batok SMC now dissolved, he is shifting his focus to Sembawang West, stating that he is ready to “bring the same passion” to the area.

The bottom line: What’s next?

As polling day approaches, more Singaporeans will feel the impact of these changes. But one thing’s clear — this debate isn’t going away anytime soon.

Organisations and authorities must actively engage voters and raise awareness to ensure they are informed and prepared to make their choices at the ballot box.

The 16% of respondents who are unaware of whether their constituency changed suggests that outreach and public education efforts are essential.

Authorities must clearly communicate the changes to ensure voters are well-informed before election day.

Parties, candidates, and the Elections Department must also address concerns to ensure a smooth voter transition.

Singaporeans will only fully grasp the impact of the redrawn boundaries after voting in GE2025, thereby shaping the nation’s future for the next five years.

