M’sia university allegedly paid S$1.8K to have 15 stray dogs on campus shot dead

University accused of paying to have stray dogs on campus killed

A non-government organisation (NGO) in Malaysia has accused a university in Seri Kembangan, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), of paying to have the stray dogs on its campus killed.

In a press conference on Sunday (5 Oct), Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam’s (PEKA) president and deputy president alleged that the cullings were conducted in December 2024 and January 2025.

The dogs were allegedly poisoned and shot dead.

“A total of 15 dogs were killed in the first ops and three more in the second,” deputy president Dr Kartini Farah Rahim said.

UPM’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration Office allegedly contracted a private company, PCH Care Services, to perform the killings.

The organisation also presented an invoice from the private company stating that the university ordered the “capture and removal” of 15 dogs at a rate of RM400 (S$120) per animal.

The invoice was dated 29 Nov 2024.

NGO calls on authorities to investigate university

In an earlier statement published on 29 Sept, PEKA said there was photographic evidence that the company killed at least 15 dogs through shooting.

Through these actions, PEKA believes both UPM and PCH Care Services violated Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain, suffering, or death to animals.

Furthermore, if the firearms used in the alleged shooting do not have proper licences, they may have also offended the Arms Act 1960 and/or the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

The NGO has urged the Ministry of Higher Education, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to promptly investigate the case.

University is allegedly planning its next dog killing operation

Though PEKA has demanded for UPM to cease the killings, an independent rescuer alleges that the university is planning its next operation soon.

The rescuer, Shima Aris, has accused the university of murdering a total of 23 dogs.

Out of this number, she said that 18 dogs were allegedly shot, while five puppies were poisoned to death.

The rescuer also stated that the killing operations took place at midnight, and the students heard loud gunshots.

Dead carcasses were then seen lying around campus, but how or where the dogs were subsequently discarded remain unknown.

Also read: Kitten allegedly killed & dismembered by medical students in M’sia, university says it was not done by humans

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @shimaaris on Instagram.