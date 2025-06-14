S’poreans debate if university choice matters in the workforce, many believe it’s the ‘key that unlocks the first door’

Redditor questions if university choice matters in the workforce

In a country like Singapore, where most people hold university degrees, the university’s prestige and reputation may give students a head start over others.

But does it still matter once they enter the workforce?

In a recent thread in the r/askSingapore subreddit, a user posed the question: “How much does your university choice actually matter in Singapore once you start working?”

Since posting, the thread has attracted dozens of comments, with netizens sharing their opinions and personal experiences on the matter.

Most believe a reputable university is the ‘key that unlocks the first door’

With Singapore having universities that are highly ranked globally, it is no surprise that the prestige of an institution matters after graduation.

“There’s no denying that a degree from a reputable university, particularly the big 3 offers a distinct advantage in the initial phase of your career,” one wrote.

“Think of your degree as the key that unlocks the first door,” they added. “It gets you into the room, but once you are inside, you have to prove your worth.”

Another agreed, saying that a degree is all that matters for one’s first job. Afterwards, it’s more about having the necessary work experience.

One said that a reputable university degree is “quite important” throughout one’s career, but that it is the “most obvious in the beginning”.

“In the later parts of your career, it is more subtle but it still matters,” they wrote, adding that there will always be a “subconscious bias”.

Some say university choice only matters in certain industries

Others, however, claimed that a reputable university degree is only necessary in certain industries.

One explained that it does not matter unless one is planning to go into medicine or law.

Another Redditor also pointed out that some industries do not even require a degree.

