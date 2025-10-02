Man caught on video littering from high-rise & urinating at Serangoon HDB corridor demands DNA proof

Man accused of littering and urinating in Serangoon corridor challenges evidence and demands proof

Residents of a Serangoon HDB block say they’ve had enough of a neighbour who is accused of hurling rubbish from his high-rise unit and urinating in the corridor.

The man has been accused of such behaviour for months, with CCTV footage and multiple eyewitnesses pointing the finger at him.

Yet, when confronted, he brazenly denied it, even demanding “DNA proof” before admitting any wrongdoing.

CCTV shows rubbish tossed from 15th floor

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incidents reportedly took place on Saturday (27 Sept) at around 4pm, at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Delivery rider Mr She (name transliterated), 48, who lives in a neighbouring unit, told Shin Min that the man has been littering for two to three months.

Out of respect for the man’s elderly mother, he initially chose not to confront him.

But after his CCTV caught the man sweeping rubbish into a dustpan and then tossing it directly off the 15th floor, Mr She decided to upload the clip online.

Footage showed the man sweeping trash into a dustpan and then dumping it directly from the 15th floor.

Later on, he could be seen undoing his pants and seemingly urinating into the corridor drain.

“He not only throws trash from the high-rise but also frequently urinates in the corridor. I can smell the urine as soon as I open my door,” Mr She said.

The video quickly drew strong criticism from netizens, with many slamming the man for his “disgusting” lack of civic responsibility.

Neighbours say corridor reeks of urine

Other residents echoed the complaints. Patti (name transliterated), 34, a housewife living on the 14th floor, said she saw debris — including glass shards — fall from above that same day.

Titus (name transliterated), 50, a cleaner, claimed he has repeatedly witnessed the man urinating in the stairwell and throwing trash while he was exercising.

When Shin Min reporters visited, they found foul-smelling stains in the corridor drains.

They also described the man’s unit as filthy and cluttered, with the man himself answering the door in soiled clothes and reeking of odour.

Still, when asked why he urinated and littered, the man denied everything and asked for evidence.

When shown the video, he became agitated, shouting to call the police, and continued to deny the allegations.

“Do you have DNA proof that it was me? It wasn’t me anyway, I didn’t do it!” the man allegedly shouted

Authorities step in after residents complain

The Aljunied–Hougang Town Council confirmed with Shin Min that the high-rise littering case has been referred to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The affected areas have since been cleaned, and investigations are ongoing.

Officials clarified the man is not a Town Council employee or contractor, and reminded residents that public urination is an offence.

Man also allegedly attacked resident previously

Residents also alleged this wasn’t his first troubling incident. Cleaner Titus claimed the man attacked him last year, punching him in the face several times before fleeing.

“He seemed drunk. He stared at me, then suddenly rushed over and punched me in the face several times,” Titus said. “I was feeling unwell at the time, so I was too weak to fight back.”

Two other residents, who wished to remain anonymous, said that their friends’ motorcycles and cars parked downstairs had been hit by trash thrown by the man.

Also read: Woman conducts rituals in Toa Payoh HDB corridor, neighbours unsettled by offerings outside door

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.