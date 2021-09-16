US Couple Passes Away From Covid-19 Weeks Apart

Most parents disinfect their homes, wear face masks, and exercise safety precautions to protect themselves and their children from Covid-19.

Unfortunately, some who get infected might not survive the ice-cold clutches of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday (14 Sep), CNN reports a US couple named Daniel and Davy Macias passed away from Covid-19, less than 2 weeks apart. Both were unvaccinated.

They leave behind 5 young children aged between 3 weeks and 8 years old. This is the tragic story of the Macias family.

US couple gets infected by Covid-19 after travelling

According to NBC News, 37-year-old Davy Macias worked as a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center in California. In August, she was 8 months pregnant, so she was hesitant to take her Covid-19 jab.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Daniel Macias worked as a teacher at Jehue Middle School in Colton, California.

Last month, the family contracted the virus during their family trip. While the children did not experience severe Covid-19 symptoms, this wasn’t the same case for their parents.

US couple passes away 2 weeks apart

Despite experiencing pneumonia, Davy was optimistic that she would recover, reports National World.

On 18 Aug, Davy gave birth to the daughter via Caesarean section. The operation was done 6 weeks early to save the mum and the baby’s life.

Davy’s brother Vong Serey, 40, told National World,

We were told that Davy’s lungs were collapsing, she had blood clots and was spiking fevers.

During the delivery, she suffered from severe Covid-19 symptoms and died shortly after.

At the same time, Daniel was in critical condition in the same hospital. Much like Daniel, he never got to meet the baby but was able to see photos captured by the nurses.

2 weeks later, he also passed away from the virus.

Couple planned to get vaccinated

The couple leaves behind 5 young children – 4 of whom are aged between 2 and 7 – and their newborn daughter, who has yet to be named.

Currently, the kids are under the custody of their grandparents.

Elderly grandmother Terry Macias told CNN, the couple planned to get vaccinated eventually. However, they insisted on learning more about the safety of the vaccine first.

Covid-19 does not discriminate

Mr Vong Serey shared the couple’s story, hoping to convince more people to get vaccinated.

He tells Metro UK,

Covid doesn’t have any rules; it doesn’t discriminate. Get vaccinated.

Their family is coming together to support their left-behind children. Mr Vong Serey, has also launched a fundraising campaign for the family.

At the time of writing, they have raised $268,267 through their GoFundMe page. All proceeds will go directly to the children and their grandparents.

Remind loved ones to get vaccinated

Our elderly are at risk of suffering from severe Covid-19 symptoms. However, younger people are also not invulnerable.

Even if millions have recovered, we can never tell how our bodies will react to the virus. As a safety precaution, it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as possible and convince others to do the same.

As the popular saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

MS News offers our condolences to the Macias family and friends. May they rest in peace.

