US fighter jet & helicopter crash near M’sian waters in separate incidents during Trump visit

US fighter jet and helicopter crash near Malaysian waters amid Trump visit

In two separate incidents, two United States aircraft, a fighter jet and a helicopter, crashed into the South China Sea near Malaysia as President Trump was visiting the country.

The US Pacific Fleet confirmed the incidents on X, elaborating that both aircraft were conducting routine operations. Emergency services safely rescued all the crew members, who are in stable condition.

Two aviation incidents during Trump visit

On 26 Oct, Trump arrived in Malaysia at the ASEAN Summit to kick off his Asia tour. While he was in the region, the US Pacific Fleet was simultaneously conducting their routine operations.

Unfortunately, at 2.45pm local time, a US Sea Hawk helicopter went down in the South China Sea. Around 30 minutes later, another aircraft, this time a Super Hornet fighter jet, also went down in the ocean. The same carrier deployed both aircraft.

All five crew members, three from the helicopter and two from the jet, were rescued.

“The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation,” the US Pacific Fleet wrote on X.

Trump was asked about the incident while he was en route from Malaysia to Japan.

“They think it might be bad fuel. We’re gonna find out. Nothing to hide, sir,” he responded.

Trump oversees Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

Meanwhile, President Trump witnessed Thailand and Cambodia sign an expansion of the ceasefire agreement. The agreement initially came into effect on 29 July, five days after the two countries began clashing at the border. President Trump took credit for the agreement.

According to DW, Trump urged the two countries to stop fighting or risk losing trade to the US. The details of how the two nations will carry out the expansions remain unclear.

In addition to brokering peace, the White House also reports that Trump signed trade deals with countries in the region.

