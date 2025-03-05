US lawmaker proposes putting Trump on US$100 bill to ‘honor all he will accomplish these next four years’

US lawmaker proposes putting Trump on US$100 bill

In order to “honor all he will accomplish these next four years”, one United States (US) lawmaker has proposed putting President Donald Trump on the US$100 bill.

In his press release, Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas introduced the bill “Golden Age Act of 2025” that seeks to have the controversial President’s face on every 100-dollar bill by the end of his term in 2029.

🚨 I’m introducing the GOLDEN AGE ACT to put President Donald J. Trump on the $100 bill. Let’s make history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iYXkmJm0Bg — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 3, 2025

Proposed replace Benjamin Franklin with Trump on banknote

The member of the House of Representatives, who represents Texas’ 26th Congressional District, had nothing but praise for President Trump.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” he said.

“Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

Despite his claims, Huffington Post reports that Trump has spent US$10.7 million so far to play golf a total of nine times at his own properties during his time in the office.

Earlier this week, he also paused aid to Ukraine after a contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, which caused a massive rift between the US and its European allies.

The congressman went on to say that no one has done more than Trump to push the US into a golden age.

“Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years,” he concluded.

Featuring Trump on legal tender will require law change

Unfortunately for the congressman, he will have to face some legal and political hurdles to put Trump on the legal tender.

A similar bill proposing to put Trump on a new US$250 bill last week only had the support of three fellow Republican members of the House.

Additionally, according to Military.com, the US Congress had passed a law in 1866 that no living person may be on a US banknote.

