US McDonald’s Staff Makes S$2.2K From Viral TikTok Video At Work, Higher Than S$18/Hour Pay

US McDonald’s Staff Earns S$4.8K In 2 Months From Making TikTok Videos

In this modern age, digital content creation can often reward people more than a traditional job. This was certainly true of a McDonald’s employee in the United States (US), who shared that she managed to make US$3,595.09 (S$4,878.52) on TikTok.

@kaisbubbletea Draft 😤 lol i filmed this after one of my shifts so i couldn’t talk v well ♬ original sound – Kai

Her earnings were far higher than her salary, which was US$13.50 (S$18.31) per hour.

US McDonald’s staff earns thousands on TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Kai aka @kaisbubbletea went into detail about her recent earnings on the social media platform.

She shared that she had recently joined the Creativity Beta Program in June, which allows content creators to cash in on payouts according to the views they gain on their posts.

Videos would have to be more than one minute for them to start earning.

Kai said that this account was her 21st and the first time she had been able to receive a payout as previously, TikTok would take down her accounts before she could do so.

Showing her balance, she revealed that she made US$3,595.09 (S$4,878.52) over two months.

Viral video by US McDonald’s staff leads to payouts on TikTok

Kai said that when she first joined TikTok, every thousand views would get her US$1.30 (S$1.76) to US$1.50 (S$2.03).

But now that her videos are getting more views, the rate has apparently decreased to US$0.96 (S$1.30).

However, that has not affected the scale of her earnings. Kai shared that her most viral video of a customer coming up to her and asking about the viral McDonald’s mascot Grimace, raked in US$1,649.17 (S$2,237.02).

The post has nearly 4 million views at the time of writing, which Kai said is “insane”. Reacting to the amount, she quipped, “I’ve never seen that much money in my f**king life.”

Despite the success, she admitted that she did not expect the trend to continue.

“I don’t expect to keep getting views,” she said. “It’s not something that I’m gonna depend on.”

She went on to reveal that her hourly pay at McDonald’s was US$13.50 (S$18.31). In comparison, her recent earnings on TikTok were equivalent to her working an “entire summer” at the fast food chain.

Grateful for her earnings

Kai expressed her gratitude for being able to earn as much, noting that she did not previously have such luck with her other TikTok accounts.

Acknowledging the ease with which she made the money, she remarked about how influencers are able to make a lot more without putting in “nearly as much effort” as other workers.

The fact that she was able to rake in over US$3,000 was something of a “sad” issue for her as well.

This was due to the realisation that many others who work hard may not even be able to make that amount in a month.

Kai ultimately concluded by saying that the earnings would help her greatly with groceries, tuition, rent and much more.

“I’m holding my breath,” she said, hinting at her previous poor luck when it came to cashing in on the payouts. “Once that hits my bank account, I can be like…that actually happened.”

It’s not the first time an influencer has talked about online digital content creation helping her make more big bucks than an ordinary job, either.

Earlier this year in China, a kindergarten teacher made headlines for quitting her full-time job to devote her time to livestreams, after one video helped her make 10 years’ worth of her salary.

Featured image adapted from @kaisbubbletea on TikTok and TikTok.