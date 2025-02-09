Passenger pulls woman’s hair during psychotic episode on US plane, cabin crew punches him in throat

US plane passenger grabs woman’s hair, gets punched & restrained by flight attendant

A video depicting a recent violent incident aboard an Alaskan Airline plane showing a man violently pulling on a woman’s hair recently surfaced, capturing the attention of online netizens.

The situation occurred on 1 Feb 2025, though the OP who reposted the incident accidentally wrote 2024.

The video showed passengers waiting on board Alaska Airlines Flight 2221, departing California’s Oakland Airport.

According to the OP, ‘walterizzle’, a man started “saying weird stuff and rocking back and forth” while the plane prepared for takeoff.

Suddenly, the male passenger grabbed the hair of a woman seated in front of him and refused to let go.

“Let go of her hair, sir!” someone could be heard demanding in the video.

A flight attendant then forcefully pinned the man against his seat and punched him several times in the throat.

When the passenger did not release his hold, the attendant pummeled him in the neck again.

Another person behind the cabin crew worked to pry the passenger’s fist open.

Their efforts paid off as the woman managed to get herself free. At the flight attendant’s behest, she quickly left her seat.

The passenger began shaking from side to side while screaming as the flight attendant asked for another able-bodied man to help him.

According to the OP, they restrained the passenger for several minutes before he was arrested.

The attendant did not feel able to fly afterwards, leading to the flight’s cancellation and return to the airport gate.

Another passenger on the flight also alleged to the OP that the man throwing the ruckus was an alcoholic on five medications.

Alleged victim says man had psychotic episode

In the comments of a YouTube video of the incident, someone claiming to be the victim gave her side of the story.

She explained that the man was having a psychotic episode and repeatedly headbutted the back of her seat with enough force that he knocked himself out.

When the man regained consciousness, he seized her hair close to her scalp.

“Had I leaned forward with him grabbing my hair, he could have pulled my hair out,” she said, adding that she feared he would punch her.

The woman emphasised that her hair was not in anyone’s way and could not have provoked him to grab it.

She thanked the flight attendant and other passengers who helped her.

Many online also praised the attendant for going above and beyond.

Also read: ‘It’s your f**king problem’: Angry passenger yells at woman over reclined seat on S’pore-Hong Kong flight

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from walterizzle on X.

