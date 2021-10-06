Vaccinated Foreign Helpers Can Enter Singapore, Will Cater To Families With Urgent Caregiving Needs

Industries in Singapore that rely heavily on foreign manpower have been severely affected due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, including the domestic work sector.

However, at the same time, there remain many families that are in need of urgent caregiving assistance.

On Tuesday (5 Oct), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced that the authorities will accept new applications for vaccinated foreign helpers from 15 Oct.

Families with seniors or members who are sick or has special needs will be prioritised.

Families with urgent needs prioritised to get a domestic helper

During a Parliament session on Tuesday (5 Oct), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said vaccinated domestic helpers will be allowed to enter Singapore from 1 Nov.

However, due to safety concerns, the Government will continue to limit the number of entry approvals.

Hence, it might take around 3-6 months, depending on the Covid-19 situation in both the helpers’ country of origin and Singapore, before domestic workers are allowed to arrive in Singapore.

According to The Straits Times (ST), priority will be given to those who require immediate caregiving help. These include families with sick or elderly family members, as well as those with special needs.

Source

Should the situation improve, the authorities will consider allowing more domestic helpers to enter Singapore.

In the meantime, those who urgently require domestic workers can seek help under the pilot programme initiated by the Association of Employment Agencies Singapore (AEAS).

Through the programme, which ensures safe management measures are implemented in the domestic workers’ countries of origin, employers can engage helpers from the Philippines and Indonesia.

Hence, the programme seeks to reduce the likelihood of infected helpers entering Singapore.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will strive towards creating a balance between allowing more domestic helpers to enter and safeguarding public health in Singapore.

Hope families in need can get a domestic helper soon

As Singapore moves towards treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease, the authorities are still trying to balance how to reduce restrictions while keeping the nation safe.

That said, we’re heartened by the government’s initiative to allow more vaccinated helpers to enter Singapore.

Hopefully, this will hasten the process for families to engage a helper if they are in need of assistance.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Homekeeper Maid Agency.