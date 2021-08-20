5 Eateries Let Patrons Dine-In Without Checking Their Vaccination Statuses

With the implementation of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS), eateries have had to check customers’ vaccination status before letting them dine in their premises.

However, it appears not all F&B establishments have been diligently doing so.

On Friday (20 Aug), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said 5 eateries have failed to check patrons’ vaccination statuses before letting them dine in.

Though MSE provided some allowance to adjust to the new measures, they still issued stern warnings to the eateries.

According to MSE’s press release on Friday (20 Aug), 5 F&B establishments had breached VDSes by failing to verify their customers’ vaccination status.

During routine checks, MSE officers found roughly 10 patrons dining in despite not being fully vaccinated.

In most of these cases, the individuals had received their 2nd dose of the vaccine but had not completed the 2-week period after for the jab to take effect.

Since VDSes only came into effect recently, MSE says operators and patrons will be “given allowance to adjust”.

Hence, the eateries only received stern warnings for the breaches.

8 eateries ordered to close for multiple SMM breaches

Meanwhile, the authorities ordered 8 eateries to close after they breached multiple Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

The breaches include serving alcohol past 10.30pm and failing to ensure a 1-metre distance between groups of customers.

Dapur Penyet

These eateries are:

H.O.M. (#04-07/08/09, 21 Cuscaden Road, Ming Arcade)

Aloha Poke Bistro (78 Airport Boulevard, #05-200, Jewel)

Ahtti (2 Venture Drive #02-44, Vision Exchange)

Arteastiq (78 Airport Boulevard, #05-201, Jewel)

Dapur Penyet (810 Geylang Road, #01-43/44/60/61, City Plaza)

Koufu (21 Choa Chu Kang North 6, #B1-17/22, Yew Tee Point)

Taste Food City Pte Ltd (3 Coleman Street, #01-12, Peninsula Shopping Complex)

Umami Café (#02-42, 100 Orchard Road, Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall)

All the establishments have to close for 10 days, with the exception of H.O.M, which has to close for 20 days.

H.O.M

22 other eateries were fined between $1,000-$4,000 for failing to maintain a 1-metre distance between customers.

In light of the breaches, MSE urges F&B businesses and customers to adhere to prevailing Covid-19 measures for everyone’s safety.

Please follow prevailing measures

Times were especially hard during ‘Circuit Breaker’ and Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) when dining in was prohibited.

We hope eateries and patrons alike will appreciate the easing of measures and adhere to the VDSes and prevent potential transmissions.

