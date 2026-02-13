Motorcyclist in Thailand dies in tragic accident soon after receiving Valentine’s Day gift from girlfriend

Man in Thailand dies in motorcycle accident after receiving early Valentine’s Day gift from girlfriend

Soon after he had received an early Valentine’s Day gift from his girlfriend, a 26-year-old man in Thailand died after he lost control of his motorcycle in a traffic accident.

According to Khaosod, the victim’s girlfriend would later arrive at the scene in an inconsolable state, overwhelmed with grief.

Witness describes accident

In the early hours of 12 Feb, at 1am, police in the Bang Bua Thong District in Nonthaburi province were alerted to a motorcycle accident near the Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict.

Rescue workers and a duty doctor also arrived at the scene.

They found a man’s body lying in the median strip with a motorcycle nearby.

The black Yamaha Grand Filano had its frontside damaged.

A witness, who had been driving from a distance behind him at the time, told police that the man appeared to hit a pothole.

This caused the rider to wobble and lose control of his motorcycle. As a result, the man ended up sliding across the road.

The witness mentioned that no other vehicles were involved in the accident. Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from the area to verify the claims.

Girlfriend distraught over sudden loss

Additionally, police also discovered a bag hanging from the motorcycle. Inside, they found a tumbler with the man’s face engraved.

The message on the tumbler read: “Happy Valentine”.

This happened to be the early Valentine’s Day gift she’d given him.

The deceased’s girlfriend rushed to the scene shortly after learning about the accident.

Upon confirming his death, the 32-year-old was overcome with grief, and nearby rescue workers stayed by her side to console her.

She said that they had been enjoying time together in the Bang Yai district, not far from where the accident happened.

Before the two went their separate ways home, she had given him the engraved tumbler as an early Valentine’s Day gift.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

