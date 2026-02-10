Child suddenly opens car door in KL traffic, motorcyclist gets run over by another rider & breaks arm

Motorcyclist knocked down after child opens car door on road in Kuala Lumpur

A motorcyclist in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was injured after a car passenger, believed to be a child, suddenly opened a door into traffic, causing a chain reaction that left the rider knocked down and run over by another motorcycle.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the incident took place at around 6.15pm on Friday (6 Feb) on Jalan Tun Razak in Petaling Jaya, near Bulatan Kampung Pandan.

Motorcyclist run over by another rider

A video shared by the injured motorcyclist’s sister shows him driving in between lanes as cars around him were at a halt.

Suddenly, the passenger door of one of the cars swung open, the force slamming him into a nearby car before he fell on the road.

Moments later, a second motorcyclist travelling behind was unable to brake in time and ran over the fallen rider.

The second rider then lost control and crashed into another car before toppling over as well.

While the second motorcyclist was able to stand up almost immediately, the first rider remained on the road in visible pain.

The second rider was heard confronting the car’s occupants, questioning why the door had been opened in the middle of traffic.

Rider suffers broken arm, may need surgery

Following the incident, the injured motorcyclist’s sister called on parents who drive cars to use their vehicle’s child lock to avoid such incidents.

“You caused a lot of trouble, especially to my younger brother, who fell and got hit by the rear motor since he couldn’t brake,” she wrote.

She shared that his brother broke his left arm due to the incident and may need surgery to insert metal plates to support its healing.

Additionally, she said her brother is waiting for CT scan results since he’s experiencing pain in his head and back.

Safety lock not activated in car

Preliminary investigations by the Kuala Lumpur traffic police revealed that a two-year-old girl had accidentally opened the rear left car door of the car involved.

According to authorities, the driver of the car had not activated the child safety lock feature of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

While the first rider suffered a broken arm due to the incident, the second rider left with minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and reckless driving.

