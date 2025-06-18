Pillion rider in M’sia falls after hitting car door that opened abruptly, lorry runs her over

Pillion rider in Malaysia dies after getting crushed by lorry on 16 June

On Tuesday (16 June), a pillion rider met her demise in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, after the motorcycle she was on got hit by a car door.

She was thrown onto the road as a result of the impact and was subsequently crushed by a passing lorry.

Pillion rider falls onto road after motorcycle crashes into car door

According to Malaysian Chinese news site Kwong Wah Daily, the incident happened at about 12.20pm.

A 20-year-old man was riding a motorcycle along the leftmost lane with his 55-year-old mother as the pillion rider.

Without warning, the door of a Toyota Vios — parked by the roadside at the time — flew open.

The motorcycle collided directly into the open door, causing both riders to be flung onto the road.

The woman ended up in the right lane and was run over by a lorry that failed to brake in time.

A picture of the aftermath showed passers-by gathering around the accident site while a man sat beside the woman — presumably speaking to the authorities over the phone.

Pillion rider succumbs to injuries

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa said both victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

While the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries to his hands and feet, his mother eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the 30-year-old lorry driver was unharmed.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist in M’sia crushed to death by lorry, driver had 2 prior traffic offences

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.