Motorcyclist in M’sia crushed to death by lorry, driver had 2 prior traffic offences

Motorcyclist in Malaysia crushed by lorry, driver had two prior summonses

On Monday (26 May), a motorcyclist was crushed to death after a lorry ran over him at a junction in Taman Berkeley in Klang, Malaysia.

Police investigations later revealed that the lorry driver had been involved in previous traffic offences.

Motorcyclist & lorry make same left turn

A harrowing 12-second clip of the incident has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with the post demanding action as such accidents appear to be happening “more and more often”.

“Find a solution already,” the post wrote.

In the dashcam footage, both the motorcycle and the lorry can be seen making a left turn onto a road.

However, disaster struck just moments later as the lorry nudged the rear of the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose balance and fall.

Shockingly, before the man could get back up, the lorry ran over him, crushing his head under the wheels, and continued driving.

Victim dies on the spot, lorry driver arrested

North Klang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner S. Vijaya Rao, confirmed that the accident happened at around 4pm at the junction of Persiaran Rajawali and Jalan Angsa.

According to local news site Kosmo, the 41-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene, while the 54-year-old lorry driver was arrested for further investigations.

“The lorry driver, who did not have time to avoid the accident, ran over the victim,” Officer Vijaya said.

Driver had two prior summonses

A urine test revealed the driver was not under the influence of drugs.

However, police discovered the man had two prior traffic summons records — one under Regulation 10 of LN 166/59 Traffic Rules, and another under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, according to Kosmo.

Authorities are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

“The public with information regarding the incident can contact Investigating Officer Inspector V. Kumarendran at 017-5253136 or any nearby police station,” authorities said.

