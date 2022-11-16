Van On CTE Loses Control & Overturns, Driver Reportedly Crawls Out To Safety

Van Careens Out Of Control & Overturns Along CTE On 15 Nov

Singapore has been experiencing a great deal of torrential rain lately, often resulting in hazardous road conditions.

On Tuesday (15 Nov), a van was heading down CTE when it spun out of control and crashed into the railing. It then overturned and eventually skidded to the middle of the road.

The driver reportedly crawled to safety and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived at the scene soon after.

Van loses control and crashes into railing along CTE

Netizens posted footage of the incident to multiple sites, including SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook.

According to SGRV’s Facebook caption, the incident occurred on Tuesday (15 Nov) at about 4.41 am in the morning.

In the video, a van was travelling along an undisclosed section of CTE — the expressway was visibly wet at the time.

Without warning, the van started swerving in between the lanes.

Van crashes into the railing and overturns

The van subsequently collided headfirst into the railing along the expressway, presumably as a result of the slippery roads.

The force of the impact caused it to flip, eventually landing with its wheels on top.

The vehicle then spun a couple of times before slowing to a stop in the middle of the expressway.

The driver was reportedly alone and somehow managed to crawl to safety, according to the OP of the post.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF has confirmed that they received an alert regarding the incident at 4.45am. The crash occurred along CTE towards SLE before Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 exit.

They have also stated that there were no reported injuries.

