1 injured after van runs red light & t-bones lorry near Rivervale Plaza

Police direct traffic after van rams into side of lorry at road intersection near Rivervale Plaza

A van allegedly ran a red light before crashing into the side of a lorry at a busy road junction near Rivervale Plaza, leaving its front badly crushed and prompting police to direct traffic.

The collision occurred on Tuesday (6 Jan) at about 10.08am at the junction of Punggol Road and Rivervale Drive.

Van crashes into lorry making right turn

Dashcam footage of the incident shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page shows the van entering the junction against the traffic lights.

At the same time, a red lorry on the opposite side of the road was making a right turn.

As the vehicles crossed paths, the van slammed directly into the side of the lorry.

The force of the impact caused the lorry to drift several metres before coming to a halt.

Subsequently, pedestrians walked across a crossing beside the accident site.

While most simply walked by the scene, one passer-by approached the van, presumably to check on the driver.

A separate photo showed a police motorcycle at the site, while two officers directed traffic.

The collision also left the front of the van crushed, and pieces of debris were scattered on the road.

One person assessed for injuries

In response to queries by MS News, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the incident.

Officers assessed one person for minor injuries, and they declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Also read: Car gets t-boned at Ang Mo Kio after driver attempts turn against ongoing traffic

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.