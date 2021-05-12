Van Runs Red Light At Teck Whye, Nearly Crashed Into 2 Pedestrians

Despite recent proposal for stiffer punishments for road offences, some motorists continue to flout traffic rules, endangering other road users.

On 26 Apr, a lady with a stroller was attempting to cross a road in Teck Whye when she was nearly hit by a van that ran the red light.

Stunned by the near-miss, the lady could only stare in disbelief as she wondered what would have happened if she wasn’t paying attention.

Van runs red light & nearly knocks down woman and toddler

In the minute-long video uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a lady in a yellow suit was crossing Teck Whye Avenue while pushing a pram carrying a male toddler.

The incident allegedly happened on 26 Apr at around 1.25pm.

As the lady reaches the halfway point of the pedestrian crossing, she looks to the left before jolting to a halt.

Source

Suddenly, a grey van overtakes the dashcam vehicle at high speed when the traffic light is red.

Source

Thankfully, the woman and her toddler are safe, and they later make their way across the road, albeit visibly shaken.

Source

Netizens incensed by driver’s recklessness

Netizens were clearly angered by the driver’s reckless behaviour on the road, with some calling for their licence to be revoked.

Source

Another Facebook user praised the lady for her vigilance, not taking her safety for granted despite the green pedestrian light.

Source

Drive carefully on the road

It’s certainly worrisome to see motorists driving so dangerously on our roads.

Hopefully, authorities have been alerted to the incident so that they can take the appropriate action.

Props to the woman for being vigilant, saving herself and the toddler from a nasty collision.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.