Van crashes into tree at Jurong & tyre catches fire in burnout, driver arrested for drink-driving

Van crashes into tree in Jurong & starts tyre fire in burnout, driver arrested for drink-driving

An accident in Jurong saw a van smashing straight into a tree and setting one of its tyres aflame in a burnout yesterday.

The incident occurred on Yung Ho Road, at around 1.05am on 14 June.

In the video posted in the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group, the silver van involved could be seen driving erratically on the road, swerving left and right and hitting the road divider.

The driver then sent it careening into a tree outside a Certis CISCO building, hitting the brakes at the last moment to no avail.

Immediately, the camcar driver pulled over nearby and rushed to help.

Two helmet-wearing motorcyclists also sprinted over from across the road to lend a hand.

Van creates smokescreen & fire by accelerating

Suddenly, the van started accelerating again, its tyres smoking furiously from grinding against the kerb.

The impromptu burnout soon produced a smokescreen that obscured visibility across both sides of Yung Ho Road.

It even caused the left rear tyre to catch on fire.

Luckily, the two motorcyclists managed to get the key out of the van’s ignition, switching the engine off before more damage could be done.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they assessed one person for minor injuries, but that person refused conveyance to the hospital.

The police stated that they arrested a 44-year-old male driver for drink driving. No injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

A netizen noted that the alleged drunk driver just had to crash outside the gate of Certis CISCO, an auxiliary police force company, of all places.

Also read: Tree in Hougang topples after collision involving 3 vehicles, debris scattered on footpath

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.