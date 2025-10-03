24-year-old man caught with 2 vapes during raids at 6 S’pore tertiary education campuses

Vapes & duty-unpaid cigarette found during raids at S’pore campuses

A 24-year-old man was caught with two e-vaporisers, or vapes, during a recent raid by the authorities.

This was revealed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in an Instagram post on Thursday (2 Oct).

Officers look for vapes on campuses

The recent enforcement operations were jointly conducted by HSA and the Ministry of Education (MOE) over three weeks in September.

They covered six Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), which include tertiary education institutions like universities and polytechnics.

In a video, officers were seen checking corridors, laundry rooms and even toilets of hostels.

They were also seen engaging directly with students.

2 vapes & 10 related components seized

During the raids, a 24-year-old man was caught in possession of two vapes.

10 vape-related components were also seized from him.

He was fined on the spot, HSA said.

5 nabbed with duty-unpaid cigarettes

Additionally, five individuals were nabbed with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In a joint statement on the same day, HSA and MOE said they were aged between 20 and 25.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

IHLs to impose stronger punishments for vaping

HSA said IHLs will continue to engage their students on this issue by raising awareness on the harms of vaping and anti-vaping laws.

They will also take disciplinary action according to their respective frameworks, which have already been strengthened to align with the national stance against vaping, the statement added.

Offenders may receive formal reprimands through warning letters, eviction from hostels and withdrawal of certain privileges such as leadership opportunities, overseas exchanges, and scholarships.

Suspension or dismissal from the institute is on the cards for repeat offenders.

However, students will also be offered counselling to help them take responsibility and understand the consequences of vaping.

Stiffer penalties for vaping-related offences

Since 1 Sept, stiffer penalties for vape-related offences came into force in Singapore.

The enhanced enforcement framework applies to those found in possession of, using, or buying vapes.

Recalcitrant users must undergo rehabilitation, with those who do not complete rehab to be prosecuted.

Vape users caught for a third time and more will be prosecuted in court and face a fine of up to S$2,000.

Featured image adapted from @hsa.singapore on Instagram.