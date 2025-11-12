Tampines cleaner discovers over 100 vapes inside suitcase stashed in HDB riser, alerts police

Cleaner discovers over 100 vapes hidden in Tampines HDB riser

While carrying out early morning cleaning duties at a Tampines HDB block, a cleaner unexpectedly discovered a suitcase and a bag containing more than 100 e-vaporisers (vapes) hidden inside a riser.

The police were notified and arrived several hours later to seize the contraband items.

Newspaper vendor takes vapes to his stall & calls police

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 5am on Tuesday (11 Nov).

The cleaner involved was working at Block 494D Tampines Street 43 at the time.

When he opened an electrical riser on the ground floor, he found a black suitcase and a plastic bag containing boxes of vapes.

The cleaner subsequently went to 70-year-old Huang Yongcai (transliterated from Chinese), a nearby newspaper vendor, and told him about the discovery.

Mr Huang immediately went to see for himself and found the contraband as well.

Mr Huang loaded the suitcase and plastic bag of vapes onto his bicycle and transported them to his newspaper stall. He then called the police to report the findings.

Police officers arrived at about 9am and took the vapes away.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the suitcase contained eight boxes of vapes, while the bag contained at least two boxes.

Each box contained 10 vapes, for a total of at least 100 stashed in the riser.

Cleaner previously found another bag of vapes in Tampines

Mr Huang added that the cleaner had previously found a bag of vapes while cleaning nearby and proceeded to throw it away.

He was thus concerned that criminals might be operating in the area or attempting to sell vapes to youths, and hoped the authorities would look into the matter.

In response to MS News’ queries, a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) spokesperson confirmed that the agency is following up on the case together with the police.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.