Driver found dazed and clutching vape after repeatedly braking along road in Punggol

Passer-by allegedly discovers disoriented driver holding vape at Punggol, suspects Kpods consumption

A driver was allegedly found clutching an e-vaporiser (vape) after he constantly braked along a road in Punggol.

Passers-by found the driver in a dazed state as he got out of the vehicle, leading them to suspect he was under the influence of Kpods.

Driver stopped at intersection after braking repeatedly

According to Shin Min Daily News(SMDN), a car was seen travelling slowly and braking repeatedly along Punggol Way on Wednesday (Nov 5) night.

The car eventually came to a stop in the middle of an intersection.

Speaking to SMDN, Mr Xu (surname transliterated from Chinese) said that he and his son were driving home when they came across the unusual motorist.

They initially thought the driver was unwell and decided to check on him.

As they approached the car, they found the driver in a dazed state.

Bystanders speculated that driver was under influence of Kpods

Unexpectedly, the driver was also gripping a device resembling a vape, which led Mr Xu to suspect that it contained etomidate.

Mr Xu added that he tried to get the driver to wind down the window or open the car door, but he appeared disorientated.

MS News has reached out to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for more information.

Also read: Driver arrested for driving under the influence after accident along Holland Road, vape seized

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.