S$1.1M worth of vapes seized from warehouse in Mandai, largest haul since 1 Sept

67,000 vapes & components seized from warehouse in Mandai, 1 man arrested

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has seized more than S$1.1 million worth of e-vaporisers, or vapes, from a warehouse in Mandai.

This is the largest seizure of such devices since stiffer penalties for vape offences came into force on 1 Sept 2025, HSA said in a press release on Friday (13 March).

29-year-old man in charge of Mandai warehouse that stored vapes

On 24 Feb, HSA conducted an operation against an illegal vape shipment, it said.

Based on intelligence received, a 29-year-old man was caught.

He was found to be in charge of a commercial warehouse in Mandai that stored vapes, according to follow-up investigations.

Vapes allegedly stored in Mandai warehouse for local distribution

The raid on the Mandai warehouse uncovered almost 67,000 vapes and related components.

The devices were allegedly stored there for local distribution, and had an estimated street value of more than S$1.1 million.

The man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the importation of the vapes and components. Investigations are ongoing.

Under Section 16(2) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Importers, suppliers & owners/occupiers of premises face tougher penalties from 1 May

HSA noted that from 1 May, importers and suppliers of vapes will face new and enhanced penalties under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA).

Importers will be required to be jailed for up to nine years and fined up to S$300,000, while suppliers will be required to be jailed for up to six years and fined up to S$200,000.

Owners and occupiers of land, buildings and places will also be affected, with the TVCA to require them to exercise due care to prevent the storage of prohibited products such as vaporisers in their premises.

Owners or occupiers who permit or allow any other person to store or keep such products or their components without exercising due care may be fined up to S$100,000 and/or jailed for up to three years.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$200,00 and/or jailed for up to six years.

Also read: 2 vapes & 210 pods labelled as laundry detergent found in car entering S’pore at Woodlands Checkpoint

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Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.