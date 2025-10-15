15-year-old among 5 caught during enforcement operations at ‘vaping hotspots’ in Khatib, Yishun, and Punggol

Joint enforcement operations by HSA and NEA nab five vaping offenders, including 15-year-old

Five individuals, including a 15-year-old, were caught for vaping offences during joint enforcement operations across known hotspots in Singapore.

Authorities seized six vaping devices, with one suspected to contain the dangerous substance in Kpods, etomidate.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted the joint operations from 8 to 10 Oct, targeting areas flagged by the public for frequent vaping.

The offenders, aged between 15 and 37, were issued fines on the spot.

Among the seized items was a vape pod suspected of containing etomidate, which has since been sent for testing.

Authorities also separately apprehended one person under 21 for smoking.

Khatib, Yishun, and Punggol identified as vaping hotspots

In a statement on Monday (13 Oct), the HSA said that it collected feedback via its reporting platforms as part of its intensified enforcement efforts against vaping offences.

Based on this feedback, authorities identified vaping hotspots including Khatib, Yishun, and Punggol, and conducted enforcement operation in these areas.

In a recent press release, the HSA announced that authorities had caught 656 individuals for vape-related offences from 1 to 21 Sept 2025.

Of this number, 44 possessed vapes laced with etomidate.

Several of these offenders are now undergoing, or are scheduled to undergo, rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) or through Social Service Agencies under the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

HSA to continue intensified action against vaping

The HSA reminds the public that the purchase, possession, or use of e-vaporisers and other imitation tobacco products carries a first-time fine of up to S$700.

Offences involving etomidate-laced devices carry the same fine, alongside mandatory rehabilitation programmes of up to six months.

Authorities continue to monitor vaping activities closely and urge members of the public to report violations to help keep the community safe.

Also read: 15M children worldwide are e-cigarette users, young people 9 times more likely to vape than adults: WHO

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Health Sciences Authority.