MS Polls: 67% of respondents believe that vaping is worse than smoking, some still unsure

Vaping is now facing a global public relations crisis, to say the least, after it was once touted as a “healthier” alternative to cigarettes.

For instance, LANAVAPE, a popular vape brand from China, says on its website that the company is “passionately committed to offering a healthier lifestyle for smokers worldwide”.

While it may lack the pungent smell and tar-filled smoke of traditional cigarettes, more and more people are beginning to question this narrative.

In a recent Answers.sg poll, 787 respondents weighed in on a trending but highly debated question: “Do you think vaping is worse than smoking?”

67% believe vaping is worse than smoking

According to the poll results, a significant 67% of participants answered “Yes”, indicating that they believe vaping is worse than smoking.

Meanwhile, 17% voted “No”, suggesting they believe smoking still poses a greater risk. Interestingly, 16% selected “I don’t know”, reflecting some uncertainty surrounding the topic.

These figures signal a growing shift in public perception. Once seen as a futuristic and “cleaner” alternative, vapes are now under serious scrutiny — and it’s not hard to see why.

36-year-old Wenna Lim (not her real name) told MS News: “I feel that vaping may be worse than smoking because of two main reasons.

You don’t really know what you’re inhaling. It’s often a mix of unknown substances heavily laced with your favourite flavourings.

“Secondly, it’s just so convenient to vape anywhere, anytime, and that ease might lead to higher nicotine intake over time,” Ms Lim added.

Dr Ivan Kee from PlusHealth Medical Clinic & Surgery agreed: “Vapes often come in various flavours, and the long-term effects of these flavourings on our health are still unclear.

According to him, studies have shown that those who vape are three times more likely to take up smoking later in life.

“In my opinion, I don’t think vaping is worse than smoking, but it’s equally bad,” Dr Ivan concluded.

Concerns over vape-related health issues

Rising reports about vape-related health issues, particularly among youth, might explain the shifting perceptions against vaping.

Over the past few years, multiple news headlines have highlighted lung damage, nicotine addiction, and even chemical exposure linked to vaping.

Add to that the flashy marketing, fruity flavours, and USB-like designs that appeal to teens, and it’s no wonder many are reconsidering their stance.

What was once marketed as a cessation tool has, to some, morphed into a public health hazard.

In May, authorities in Singapore began investigating three people, including a 13-year-old girl, after catching her using a ‘Kpod’ vape, which commonly contains substances like ketamine and etomidate.

The girl was seen exhibiting erratic behaviour while publicly vaping outside the State Courts. Authorities subsequently raided her house after identifying her.

Just days ago, a mother in Singapore described her life as being “worse than death” after her son’s addition to ‘Kpod’ vapes.

Health authorities advise public to avoid both

Regardless of where you stand, one message from health experts remains crystal clear: both smoking and vaping carry serious health risks.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaping can expose users to harmful substances such as nicotine, ultrafine particles, and toxic flavouring chemicals.

So, while e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, they are still far from harmless.

In Singapore, the government has taken one of the toughest stances globally.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the use, possession, or sale of vaping products is strictly prohibited, with heavy fines for those caught flouting the law.

Some think that even with the prohibition of vapes in Singapore, it is hard for people to kick the habit.

Speaking to MS News, 41-year-old Alex Tan explained that compared to vapes, cigarettes burn out quicker.

“Smoking usually lasts for a short while, but with vaping, you tend to do it for longer, especially if you’re not out in public,” he said.

“Once you start, it’s harder to stop compared.”

Some may lack information on vapes

The 16% of respondents who chose “I don’t know” may represent something deeper — a lack of clear, accessible information about vaping and its long-term risks.

It is worth noting that while the dangers of cigarette smoking are well-documented and universally accepted, the long-term effects of vaping are still being studied.

This uncertainty makes it difficult for some to take a definitive stance.

In the absence of comprehensive long-term data, the lack of clarity leaves many in limbo, unsure which habit is ultimately worse.

For 24-year-old Chrissy Wang (not her real name), vaping seems to be “cleaner” as, unlike cigarettes, the smell does not cling to clothes or fingers.

“I know that it is still unhealthy, but I’m not exactly sure why and in what ways,” admitted Ms Wang.

What’s next for vapes?

The growing belief that vaping could be worse than smoking may eventually impact public health messaging and enforcement.

If people increasingly view vaping as a serious health threat, it could lead to stricter regulations, more education campaigns, and perhaps even social stigma similar to that faced by smokers currently.

At the very least, it is clear that vaping has lost its “clean” image in the eyes of many.

Dr Ivan told MS News: “Both smoking and vaping carry health risks, but in different ways. Some people may think that vaping is less harmful than smoking, but that’s not entirely true — neither is safe.”

Apart from harmful chemical substances, vapes still contain nicotine levels equivalent to cigarettes.

“This means there is still a risk of nicotine addiction — which affects heart rate, blood pressure, and brain development in adolescents,” added Dr Ivan.

Vaping no longer seen as the lesser evil

This poll is just a snapshot, but it is a telling one.

As public awareness continues to evolve, vaping is being seen less as a stepping stone to quitting smoking and more as a bad habit with its own set of alarming consequences.

With the majority saying vaping is worse, it is safe to say the tide of opinion has turned.

Whether driven by science, fear, or experience, people are thinking twice before picking up a vape.

If you are unsure whether to vape or smoke, maybe the better question is: Why not choose neither?

