Velocity@Novena Square carpark becomes 14,000 sq ft drift arena, Lady M returns with viral Dubai chocolate cake

8 new and upcoming stores at Velocity@Novena Square

Imagine starting your day with a relaxing stretch session, tucking into a nourishing bowl of Korean ginseng chicken soup for lunch, getting your adrenaline fix in a mini race car by afternoon, and ending it with a viral dessert that’s so worth the calories.

Well, all that — and more — is possible at Velocity@Novena Square, which has been rolling out a fresh mix of new and upcoming openings across dining, lifestyle, and entertainment.

14,000 sq ft drift arena at Carpark 6A

If you’re a fan of Initial D and have always wondered what it’d be like to drift like a pro through Japan’s winding mountain roads (but without the risk or the need to splurge on a souped-up ride), this might be the next best thing.

Tucked away in Carpark 6A at Velocity@Novena Square is Dorifto, an indoor mini drift experience that fired up its engines on 16 April.

Inspired by Japanese touge roads, the 14,000 sq ft space is a high-energy playground where you can slide through corners in electric drift cars that look just like the ones from the iconic manga.

Built by a team of racers, the experience is designed to be safe, accessible, and seriously fun, whether you’re a seasoned car enthusiast or simply looking for a fun way to unwind.

You can even swing by during a quick lunch break if your office is in the area.

Lady M debuts viral Dubai chocolate cake for a limited time

For those who gravitate towards dessert over daredevil antics, this next stop will be right up your alley.

After previously closing all its outlets in Singapore following the end of its licensing agreement, Lady M is now making its return, including a new outlet at Velocity@Novena Square.

The New York-founded cake boutique officially opens at Level 1 of the mall on 24 April, bringing back its signature Mille Crêpes and refined confections.

But beyond the classics, there’s one item that’s bound to steal the spotlight: the Dubai Chocolate Cake, inspired by the viral confection that’s been making waves online.

Available exclusively at Velocity for its launch week from 24 April to 1 May before launching at all outlets, the indulgent creation layers delicate crêpes with chocolate and pistachio pastry creams, finished with crispy kataifi, pistachio, and tahini.

The result is a gorgeously indulgent, nutty dessert that blends French patisserie finesse with the rich, Middle Eastern-inspired flavours of knafeh.

From comforting Korean soups to refined Chinese dining

Beyond desserts, Velocity@Novena Square is also stepping up its dining game with a mix of comforting classics and contemporary cuisine.

For something warm and restorative, SAM SAM SAM Samgyetang (#02-46) is set to open in May, bringing with it hearty bowls of traditional Korean ginseng chicken soup.

The concept comes from the team behind MODU Samgyetang, known for popularising the dish in Singapore, so you can expect a menu that goes beyond just the signature soup, with options such as dakgomtang and other chicken-based favourites.

Another spot to check out is Chinese restaurant LONGJING (#03-09), which blends time-honoured Zhejiang flavours with modern presentation, all set against a sleek, elegant backdrop.

At its Velocity outlet, diners can also look forward to exclusive dishes created in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Yu Bin, adding a creative edge to the traditional fare.

Wellness perks and a wine stop to wind down

Beyond the food and thrills, Velocity@Novena Square is also adding a few spots for those looking to slow things down and recharge.

For a quick reset, Dr Stretch (#03-35) offers one-on-one assisted stretching sessions designed to ease muscle tension, improve flexibility, and even help with posture. Just the kind of place to pop into after a long workday spent hunched over your desk.

Nearby, Tang Shan TCM & Massage (#03-33/34) brings a more traditional approach to wellness, with a range of treatments and therapies backed by over a decade of experience in Singapore.

Whether it’s a targeted massage or a full Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) session, the mall provides handy options for when your body starts asking for a little extra care.

And for those who prefer to unwind with a glass in hand, Vivino (#01-81) is set to open in May.

The wine retail concept, an extension of the world’s largest wine app, will feature more than 200 labels curated based on local preferences, with most bottles rated 4.0 and above by a global community of wine lovers.

For more information on Velocity@Novena Square and the latest updates, visit the official website.

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Featured image courtesy of UOL Malls.