Vice-principal in Japan protects students by staring down baby bear after it entered school

Vice-principal in Japan stares down bear to protect students

When a vice-principal in Japan heard cries for help from his young students, he stepped up to protect them by staring down a bear that had made its way onto school grounds. After a brief stand-off, the bear turned tail and ran away.

According to Menkoi TV, the bear had made its way into a school in Iwate Prefecture on the morning of 18 Aug.

Bear strolls into school

Although it was summer vacation for the students of Ipponki Junior High School, several of them had reported to school to practice for an upcoming relay race. Students spotted the bear wandering around the front door of the building just before 8am.

Students immediately informed the teachers, including vice-principal Shin Ito, who sprang to action.

Mr Ito soon discovered the bear in the hallway to the gym. He quickly instructed nearby students to hide near the shoe lockers.

Stared down bear to protect his students

According to Sora News, the vice-principal noticed that the bear was only around 50-60cm, leading him to assume it was just a baby. Fearing that a bigger mother bear would soon show up, Mr Ito stood tall and stared the bear down.

After three tense seconds, the bear turned tail and ran through an open door leading outside, ending the encounter.

Security camera footage shows the bear running off outside the building.

Speaking to the media after, Mr Ito said: “I had to ensure the safety of the students, so I gave them the instruction to hide.”

Following the incident, the school cancelled the practice and contacted parents to pick up their children. No one was injured in the incident.

The bear is believed to have entered the gym through an emergency exit that was left open to ventilate the premises. As a precaution against return visits, the school has decided to close all doors and windows to the buildings.

Also read: Monk in Japan saved during bear attack by ‘noisy’ dog he adopted

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from menkoichannel on YouTube.