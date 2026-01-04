Vietnam tightens vape laws, tourists can get fined up to S$244 for vaping

Vietnam enforces stricter vape ban, tourists face fines and device destruction from Dec 31

Tourists heading to Vietnam are being warned to check their bags carefully, after the country began strictly enforcing a nationwide ban on vapes and heated tobacco products from Wednesday (31 Dec 2025).

Under Decree No. 371, anyone caught using e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products (HTPs) can be fined between VND3 million and VND5 million (S$147 to S$244).

According to Vn Express, authorities are also empowered to confiscate and destroy the devices on the spot.

The rules apply to locals and foreigners alike, meaning Singaporeans travelling to Vietnam could be penalised even if the devices are for personal use.

Property owners can also be fined for guests vaping

The crackdown does not stop with users.

Property owners or managers who allow vaping or HTP use on their premises can also face penalties.

Individuals may be fined VND5 million to VND10 million (S$244 to S$489), while organisations face double the amount.

This could affect hotels, hostels, short-term rentals, cafés, and nightlife venues, potentially leading to zero-tolerance enforcement against guests.

Ban passed in 2024, now fully enforced

The enforcement follows a resolution passed by Vietnam’s National Assembly on 30 Nov 2024, which banned the production, trade, import, and use of e-cigarettes and HTPs nationwide from 1 Jan 2025.

With the ban now in force, Vietnam has become the sixth country in Southeast Asia and one of 43 countries worldwide to ban these products, VnExpress reported.

Vietnam’s Health Minister Dao Hong Lan previously warned that so-called “new-generation tobacco products” pose serious public health risks, particularly to youths.

Despite the strict regulations, physical vape shops remain visible in parts of the country.

Checks by MS News on Google Maps on Saturday (3 Jan) showed that several vape outlets in Ho Chi Minh City, a popular tourist destination, still appear to be operating.

Authorities have not clarified whether these outlets are in the process of shutting down or have yet to be enforced against.

Youth vaping rates surged before crackdown

Health Ministry data cited by Tuoi Tre News showed that vaping among students aged 13 to 15 rose sharply to 8.1% in 2023, up from 3.5% the year before.

Among those aged 15 to 24, usage reached 7.3%, with lower rates recorded in older age groups.

Officials have also reported a rise in poisoning cases linked to e-cigarettes, many involving students and female users, further fuelling the push for stricter enforcement.

