CCK Villa Verde Park Extension Complete, Nature Playgarden & Communal Spaces Now Beneath KJE Viaduct

NParks Officially Opens Villa Verde Park Extension

The extension of Villa Verde Park in Choa Chu Kang is officially complete, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Sunday (5 Nov).

This 1.3 hectare extension runs underneath the Kranji Expressway (KJE) viaduct, and connects to the existing park via the Villa Verde bridge over the Pang Sua canal.

Based on community feedback, the extension now boasts naturalistic features such as a nature playgarden and more communal spaces.

This is part of a slew of ongoing developments in the Choa Chu Kang area, under the Housing Board’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme.

1.3 hectare Villa Verde Park extension runs under KJE viaduct

On Sunday (5 Nov), NParks announced that the extension of Villa Verde Park in Choa Chu Kang is officially complete.

They held the opening in conjunction with Clean and Green Singapore 2023, commemorating 60 years of greening Singapore.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this extension spans 1.3 hectares, running under the Kranji Expressway (KJE) viaduct.

The Villa Verde bridge over the Pang Sua canal joins the extension to the existing park.

NParks opened the extension on Saturday (4 Nov), reported ST.

Members of the community played a significant role in design process

According to NPark’s Facebook post, residents and visitors can now enjoy a “unique recreational green space”.

Prior to the opening, they carried out a public consultation to involve the community in the design process.

The consult was part of the Friends of the Parks Engagement initiative. This hence makes the Villa Verde Park the second park to incorporate ideas from the community in their design.

Previously, the first park to do this was Pasir Panjang Park back in 2020.

Has more communal spaces such as playgardens & dog run

Based on the community’s suggestions, the park now boasts the following features, per the NParks website:

A 365-square-metre multipurpose plaza, for activities such as group exercises

A community plaza

A 400-square-metre dog run, which includes a washing bay and benches

Allotment garden, which holds 53 plots

Playgrounds and a railway-themed nature playgarden

Toddler’s cycling track

Spaces for contemplation, such as the Aroid Garden and Serene Walk

A three-generation fitness corner with exercise equipment

Shelters with seating

Part of ongoing developments in Choa Chu Kang

This comes as part of the ongoing developments in the Choa Chu Kang area, under the HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme.

Besides Villa Verde Park, Choa Chu Kang Park will also undergo a facelift and expand into the town centre.

On top of that, more mixed-use developments, recreational spaces, green paths, and F&B outlets are also in the pipeline.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.